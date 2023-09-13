Home / India News / Ethiopian Airlines plane returns to Delhi airport after smoke in cockpit

Ethiopian Airlines plane returns to Delhi airport after smoke in cockpit

One of the sources said the flight ET 687, operated by a Boeing 777-8 aircraft, made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport at around 3 am on Wednesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 9:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

An Ethiopian Airlines flight enroute to Addis Ababa returned to the national capital soon after take off on Wednesday early morning after smoke was detected in the cockpit, according to sources.

One of the sources said the flight ET 687, operated by a Boeing 777-8 aircraft, made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport at around 3 am on Wednesday.

A passenger, who was onboard the flight, told PTI that the plane returned to the airport soon after take off and made an emergency landing. "There was smoke... and many passengers panicked," the passenger said on the condition of anonymity.

The sources said there were more than 240 people onboard.

The flight was to fly to the Ethiopian city of Addis Ababa.

Query sent to the airline seeking comments on the incident remained unanswered.

Also Read

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's Lander releases new images of moon from 70 km above

Scindia inaugurates Eastern Cross Taxiways, fourth runway at Delhi airport

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Patna due to engine trouble

North Goa's Manohar International Airport revolutionises check-in process

Received 'emergency alert: severe' text on your phone? Here's what it means

India calls X a 'habitual non-compliant platform' in latest court tussle

Karnataka to move CWRC expressing inability to release water to TN: CM

Dholera SIR all ready to kickstart its plug-and-play infrastructure

PM to host dinner for 450 Delhi Police personnel deployed during G20 Summit

Himanta Biswa's wife got Rs 10 cr govt subsidy; Assam CM denies Cong charge

Topics :Delhi airportIndian airportsemergency landing

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 9:18 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Citibank India launches WFH option for 12 months post maternity leave

Reliance Retail in talks to raise $1.5 billion from existing investors

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residence

Everything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagion

Special session of Parliament: All about the agenda, history and overview

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowed

India economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report

Next Story