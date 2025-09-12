Home / India News / SC bans photos, reels, videography in high security zone of its premises

In a circular issued on September 10, the top court asked the media personnel to conduct interviews and live broadcast of news at the designated lawn area which is a low security zone

Supreme Court, SC
Supreme Court has banned clicking photos, creating social media reels and videography within its main premises. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 1:54 PM IST
The Supreme Court has banned clicking photos, creating social media reels and videography within its main premises, declared as a high security zone.

In a circular issued on September 10, the top court asked the media personnel to conduct interviews and live broadcast of news at the designated lawn area which is a low security zone.

"Use of mobile phone for photography and videography is prohibited in the lawn of High Security Zone. Equipment such as camera, tripod, selfie-stick etc. used for videography, creating reels and clicking photographs shall be restricted in the High Security Zone, except for official use," the communication said.

The circular added, "In case of violation of above guidelines by an Advocate, Litigant, Intern or a Law Clerk, concerned Bar Association or concerned State Bar Council shall take appropriate action against the violator as per their rules & regulations."  In case of violation of the guidelines by a media personnel, their access to the high security zone of the Supreme Court could be restricted for a period of one month, it said.

Saying any violation by the staff or the registry would be viewed "seriously", the circular said, "In case of other stakeholders, their head of department concerned shall be requested to take disciplinary action against the violator as per their rules and regulations."  "The security personnel shall reserve right to disallow any individual, staff member, advocate or others from taking photographs or making videos inside the High Security zone," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

