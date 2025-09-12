SC bans photos, reels, videography in high security zone of its premises

The Supreme Court has banned clicking photos, creating social media reels and videography within its main premises, declared as a high security zone.

In a circular issued on September 10, the top court asked the media personnel to conduct interviews and live broadcast of news at the designated lawn area which is a low security zone.

"Use of mobile phone for photography and videography is prohibited in the lawn of High Security Zone. Equipment such as camera, tripod, selfie-stick etc. used for videography, creating reels and clicking photographs shall be restricted in the High Security Zone, except for official use," the communication said.