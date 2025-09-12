Home / India News / Delhi High Court evacuated after bomb threat e-mail, judges leave dais

Delhi High Court evacuated after bomb threat e-mail, judges leave dais

The e-mail was received by the registrar general at 8.39 am and some of the judges were informed about it

Delhi High Court
Delhi High Court on Friday received a bomb threat via e-mail that led to panic in the premises. (Photo: Twitter)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sep 12 2025 | 1:18 PM IST
A bomb threat spread panic in the Delhi High Court for litigants and judges alike, prompting the latter to rise abruptly.

The pandemonium followed an e-mail through which the court administration received the threat of the attack in the high court.

This prompted the police and other agencies to launch a search operation.

According to sources, the e-mail was received by the registrar general at around 8.39 am and some of the judges were informed about it.

When the judges were conducting proceedings, their court staff came and informed them about the bomb threat e-mail after which they rushed out of the courtrooms.

While some of the judges started rising at around 11.35 am, others kept holding their respective courts till 12 noon. A bomb disposal squad also reached the high court premises.

Security was beefed up and everyone present in the court premises was asked to vacate.

Police said a PCR call was received in the morning regarding an e-mail claiming the presence of a bomb in the court premises.

We are carrying out search operations. Fire officials along with the bomb disposal squad and dog squad are present at the spot, a senior police official said.

Several lawyers, court staff and clerks said they have been asked to vacate the premises.

According to the sources, the e-mail said "as a sample, today's blast in the Delhi High Court will clear the doubts of previous bluffs and judges' chambers will detonate shortly after the mid-day Islamic prayers".

They said the e-mail said three bombs have been placed in judges' rooms/court complex and everyone should vacate the court complex by 2 pm.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Delhi High Court Bomb Threat Calls bombs

Sep 12 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

