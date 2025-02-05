SC collegium approves appointment of five additional judges as permanent

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Supreme Court, SC
Supreme Court, SC (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 3:42 PM IST
The Supreme Court collegium on Wednesday approved the proposal for appointment of five additional judges of the high courts of Madras and Telangana as permanent judges.

The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, held its meeting on Wednesday.

"The Supreme Court collegium in its meeting held on February 5, 2025 has approved the proposal for appointment of the following additional judges as permanent judges in the Madras High Court -- Justice Venkatachari Lakshminarayanan and Justice Periyasamy Vadamalai," read the collegium statement.

Another statement said the collegium had approved the proposal for appointment of additional judges -- Justice Laxmi Narayana Alishetty, Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti and Justice Sujana Kalasikam -- as permanent judges in the Telangana High Court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

