Noida Police freezes over 300 FIITJEE accounts, seize Rs 60L in cash

The Noida Police has frozen over 300 bank accounts linked to the FIITJEE coaching institute and seized Rs 60 lakh in cash as part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged financial irregularities at the coaching centre.

The probe follows allegations of criminal breach of trust and conspiracy against FIITJEE owner Dinesh Goyal and eight others.

According to Noida DCP Ram Badan Singh, authorities are identifying additional accounts related to the case and awaiting further details. "FIITJEE owner Dinesh Goyal has been summoned for questioning. Statements from 31 former teachers and 250 parents have already been recorded," he added, according to a report in India Today. The investigation is being led by Noida’s Sector 58 police station.

FIITJEE in the 'line of fire': Case background

The controversy began in late January when several FIITJEE centres, including those in Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar, Noida’s Sector 62, and Greater Noida, abruptly shut down, leaving students stranded ahead of critical exams.

The first complaint was registered in Ghaziabad, naming four individuals in an FIR. Another FIR was filed in Noida on 24 January, implicating nine officials, while a third case was registered in Greater Noida against four individuals at Knowledge Park police station.

FIITJEE responded with an official statement on January 25, attributing the closures to "mismanagement and desertion" by managing partners rather than an institutional decision. It also accused competitors of faculty poaching and refuted claims that staff had resigned due to unpaid salaries. The institute described the allegations as part of a "criminal conspiracy by vested interests" and stated that its legal team was pursuing action against what it termed "malicious prosecutions."

FIITJEE’s current challenges

Founded in 1992, Delhi-based FIITJEE is a well-known name in competitive exam coaching, operating around 100 study centres across India. Despite its strong presence, the institute is grappling with operational and financial difficulties.

Several centres across North India, including in Delhi, Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Bhopal, have shut down unexpectedly. FIITJEE maintains that the closures were not voluntary, but resulted from the sudden departure of Centre Managing Partners (CMPs) and their teams, leading to what it describes as a “force majeure” situation.

According to media reports, financial struggles, including salary delays, may have contributed to staff resignations and disruptions. While FIITJEE insists that external actors orchestrated the crisis, parents have filed complaints, citing service disruptions, poor communication, and lack of contingency plans.

As a result, Noida Police has booked FIITJEE’s founder, DK Goel, along with 11 others, based on these grievances. The institute claims to be working towards restoring normal operations, but acknowledges ongoing challenges.