SC condemns terrorist attack in Pahalgam, judges pay tribute to victims

The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed anguish and strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack that targeted tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday.

Judges and the lawyers in the top court paid tributes to victims by observing a moment of silence.

In a full court meeting held on Wednesday morning, the top court unanimously adopted a resolution denouncing the act of terror, the apex court said in a statement.

This diabolical act of mindless violence has shaken the conscience of all and is a stark reminder of the brutality and inhumanity that terrorism unleashes," it said.

The top court resolution went on, The Supreme Court of India pays its respectful tribute to the innocent lives snuffed out brutally and prematurely while also expressing its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May the departed souls rest in peace and may those who were injured recover soon. The nation stands with the victims and their families in this hour of indescribable grief." The attack on tourists, the statement said, who were merely enjoying the natural beauty of the "Crown Jewel" of India, Kashmir, is undoubtedly an affront to the values of humanity and the sanctity of life and the court strongly condemns the same.

To honour the memory of the victims and express solidarity with their families, the apex court judges, advocates, court staffers, and all others present in the top court aside from its registry observed a two-minute silence at around 2 pm when the courts assembled in the post-lunch session.

A circular was also issued by the apex court registry saying at around 2 pm, judges, lawyers, staffers and other persons present in the court and in the registry will observe the period of silence.

In a related act of solidarity, lawyers and over 300 members of the Supreme Court Bar Association assembled in the apex court's lawn in solidarity with victims of the terror attack.

SCBA unequivocally condemned the barbaric and cowardly terrorist attacks perpetrated against innocent tourists in the peaceful region of Pahalgam.

"We mourn the tragic loss of lives and express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Our thoughts and prayers are with those injured, and we wish them speedy recovery. These reprehensible acts of violence are a direct assault on the values of humanity. Targeting unarmed, innocent civilians is an act of unpardonable savagery," a SCBA resolution said.

Even the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association condemned the attack.

"The association stands in unwavering solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, an integral part of our country and the nation as a whole." A statement of the Delhi High Court Bar Association, on the other hand, chastised the heinous act "challenging the unity, integrity and sovereignty" of the country.

Terrorists struck a tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.

The deceased included two foreigners -- from the UAE and Nepal -- and two locals.