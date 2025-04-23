Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 03:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 3 Kerala HC judges, families narrowly escape Pahalgam terror attack

3 Kerala HC judges, families narrowly escape Pahalgam terror attack

Three Kerala High Court judges and their families escaped unhurt after leaving Pahalgam just hours before a deadly terror attack that claimed 26 lives and injured many

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

Security personnel stand guard a day after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Three Kerala High Court judges — Anil K Narendran, G Girish, and PG Ajithkumar — along with their families, had a narrow escape from the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday.
 
The group, comprising eight members, had been vacationing in Jammu and Kashmir since April 17. They visited several locations in the region and arrived in Pahalgam on Monday, The Hindu reported.
 
After spending the day sightseeing and exploring prominent tourist attractions, they decided to depart Pahalgam just a few hours before the terror attack that claimed 26 lives and injured many others. 
 
 
According to Justice Narendran, the group left Pahalgam at around 9:30 am on April 22. "...I insisted on returning to Srinagar today itself to take a boat ride in Dal Lake as I had visited the area earlier, and we reached Srinagar safely,” Justice Narendran told The Hindu. 

Also Read

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

Pahalgam attack LIVE news updates: Bangladesh condemns J-K attack, extends condolences

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Siddaramaiah orders special flight to bring back 40 tourists from Kashmir

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

Pahalgam terror attack: Bangladesh condemns 'mindless act of violence'

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

Pahalgam attack triggers mass cancellations of trips from eastern India

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

'This is not a time for partisan politics': Kharge condemns Pahalgam attack

Justice Narendran added that they encountered a hotel guest in Srinagar who had narrowly escaped the incident and was visibly shaken. Justice Ajithkumar said the group reached Srinagar around 2 pm, shortly after the attack occurred, and they were preparing to return to Kerala.
 

Pahalgam terror attack

 
The attack, which occurred at Baisaran meadow, was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike. The Resistance Front, a shadow group linked to the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his ongoing visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to India early Wednesday morning. Upon arrival at Delhi airport, he immediately chaired a high-level meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and other senior officials to review the situation and plan the government's response.   
 
  PM Modi condemned the attack as a "heinous act", assuring that "those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice".
 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah travelled to Srinagar and then to the Baisaran meadow, the site of the attack. Shah paid tribute to the victims by laying wreaths and met with the families of those killed and survivors. He chaired a security review meeting in Srinagar involving all concerned agencies to coordinate the ongoing response and investigation. 
 
Security forces, including the Indian Army's Chinar Corps, launched extensive search operations in the area to track down the terrorists involved. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also deployed a team to assist local police in the probe.
 
The attack drew international condemnation, with leaders including US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressing solidarity with India and condemning the violence against civilians.

More From This Section

Namma Metro Bengaluru

Bengaluru Metro to fine passengers for consuming chewable tobacco products

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Jammu-Srinagar highway reopens for one-way traffic; special train arranged

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

6 tourists from Maharashtra killed in Pahalgam attack: CM Fadnavis

Film and television institute of india, FTII

FTII Pune, SRFTI granted university status, says Education ministry

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi's visit to Kanpur on April 24 cancelled after Pahalgam attack

Topics : Pahalgam attack Kerala High Court HC Judges Terror attack Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Pahalgam Terrorist SketchPahalgam Terror Attack LIVE UpdatesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon