SC denies plea on quality of packaged water, terms it 'luxury litigation'

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition raising concerns over alleged failure to implement the international standard for packaged drinking water in India, terming the litigation as "luxury litigation", LiveLaw reported.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was hearing a writ petition filed by Sarang Vaman Yadwadkar, seeking directions to improve standards applicable to packaged drinking water.

Questioning the premise of the petition, CJI Kant asked, "Where is the drinking water in this country, madam? People do not have drinking water; the quality of bottled water will come later on.”

Appearing for the petitioner, Senior Advocate Anita Shenoy, stated that citizens should at least be assured of receiving clean and safe packaged drinking water, and highlighted that the issue has a direct impact on public health. She cited Section 18 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and added that the regulators are required to follow prescribed safety norms and that these statutory duties cannot be watered down. The court remained unconvinced and, disagreeing with the submissions, the CJI noted that the plea reflected an "urban-centric" approach and added that people in rural areas have largely depended on groundwater. He said, "This is an urban-centric approach; the people in rural areas drink groundwater, and nothing happens to them."