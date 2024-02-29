SC dismisses Vedanta's plea against closure of Sterlite Copper unit in TN

In a major setback to Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper, the Supreme Court on Thursday declined permission to reopen its copper smelting plant in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi, citing ‘serious violations and repeated breaches.’

The Apex Court upheld the Madras High Court order for the closing of the Plant, against which the company had approached the higher court. On Thursday, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra dismissed the appeal filed by Vedanta, against an August 2020 ruling by the Madras High Court.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Closure of industry undoubtedly not a matter of first choice. However, the repeated nature of breaches, coupled with the severity of the violations would in this analysis mean neither the statutory authorities nor the High Court could take any other view unless they were to be oblivious of their plain duty," the Court reportedly said in its judgment.

The genesis of the problem in 2018 was when the company went into expansion mode. Sterlite wanted to double capacity from 400,000 tonnes to 800,000 tonnes. It was on May 22, 2018, that the police firing that killed 13 people and left around 102 injured took place.

"It is a great victory for the people who fought for a pollution-free country. Vedanta is a consistent polluter,” said Jim Raj Milton, a senior leader of the People Right Protection Centre (PRPC) in Tamil Nadu, an NGO that was part of the protests against the Sterlite unit.

Since the late 1990s, the plant was facing resistance from local fishermen citing issues like soil, water, and air contamination. In July 1997, more than 90 people were hospitalised after a sulphur dioxide gas leak in the unit. It was due to an alleged sulphur dioxide leak that the then Jayalalithaa government ordered the closure of the unit, which was later overturned by the National Green Tribunal.

In December 2018, the NGT had directed a reopening of the plant, but this was set aside by the Supreme Court later citing that it was not coming under the jurisdiction of the tribunal. After the shutdown, the Tamil Nadu government had informed the Madras High Court in 2019 that there were 84 incidents of gas leaks from the plant since 2013.

Interestingly, earlier this month, the Supreme Court (SC) had proposed constituting a panel to explore the possibility of reopening the unit. The Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud-led Bench indicated that the panel can comprise experts in the field of environment and a representative from an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).