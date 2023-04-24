SC extends Mishra's interim bail in Lakhimpur Kheri case till July 11

The Supreme Court on Monday extended the interim bail of Ashish Mishra till July 11 in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and JK Maheshwari while adjourning the matter said that the interim order in the matter will be continued in the matter till July 11.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the victim's family in the matter urged the top court to direct daily proceedings in the trial court.

However, the court said that it may not be possible as the trial court may be dealing with other such cases.

But the Bhushan insisted by saying that such cases go on for twenty years and till that many witnesses related to the case died.

The top court said that this is the reason they have kept the matter pending.

On January 25, the top court granted interim bail for eight weeks to Ashish Mishra and imposed various conditions.

The Supreme Court directed Ashish Mishra that during the period of his interim bail of eight weeks, he shall not stay in the State of Uttar Pradesh or in the NCT of Delhi.

The top court also directed Ashish Mishra to inform to concerned court about his location.

The Supreme Court also clarified that any attempt by Ashish Mishra or his family to influence witnesses and try to delay the trial may lead to the cancellation of his bail. The court has also directed Mishra to mark his attendance at the concerned police station of his location.

The court also extended the benefit of interim bail to the other four co-accused in the case by using his suo motu power.

Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, moved Supreme Court challenging Allahabad High Court which denied bail to him in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

On July 26, 2022, the Allahabad High Court denied bail to Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

The bail was rejected by the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court.

The said order is challenged by Ashish Mishra in the Supreme Court filed through advocate on record T Mahipal.

Mishra is facing a case of murder for the incident that took place on October 3, 2021, in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Mishra allegedly ran over the farmers who were protesting against the Centre's three farm laws. He was arrested on October 9 and granted bail in February 2022.

Mishra, again moved to the High Court as the Court's earlier order was set aside by the Supreme Court in April 2022 and had ordered fresh consideration of his bail plea.

The top court earlier had set aside the Allahabad High Court order dated February 10, 2022, and remitted the matter back to the High Court. The top court had said that the order of the Allahabad High Court cannot be sustained and had to be set aside and the bail bonds of the respondent/accused are cancelled. The Court had directed Ashish Mishra to surrender within a week.

Family members of the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident moved the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court order, which granted bail to Ashish Mishra. The top court cancelled the bail plea of Mishra.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had appointed a committee headed by retired Punjab and Haryana high court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor the probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.