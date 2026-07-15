SC flags concerns over CBSE's digital marking system, seeks govt's response

Expressing concern over students' "frustration" in CBSE's digital marking system, the Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the assistance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in hearing a PIL which sought directions to the Centre and the CBSE to frame regulations to conduct exams through on-screen marking (OSM) system.

The CBSE's OSM evaluation system is a digital grading method where teachers assess scanned copies of physical answer sheets on a computer instead of checking physical paper scripts.

"Look at the amount of frustration of young children," a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said and sought the assistance of the solicitor general in dealing with the case.

The bench, also comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said there appear to be systemic "creeping problems" in the digital evaluation process. "We are seeking your assistance, not in an adversarial way. There are some problems," Justice Bagchi told the solicitor general and sought a status report in the case. ALSO READ: CBSE R3 framework explained: No Board exam for Class 9 third language The top law officer informed the bench that while individual marksheet discrepancies mentioned in the plea have largely been resolved, the government is taking the systemic issues seriously. He said that a one-member commission, led by S Radha Chauhan, has been constituted to review the evaluation system and recommend necessary systemic changes.