6 in 10 new petrol car owners report over 10% drop in mileage: Survey

A new survey has raised fresh questions about fuel quality in India after a majority of owners of relatively new petrol vehicles reported a significant drop in fuel efficiency. While the government has attributed some mileage reduction to E20 petrol, the survey suggests the decline experienced by many motorists is far greater, prompting calls for a closer investigation into possible fuel adulteration or contamination.

The LocalCircles survey, which gathered responses from more than 22,000 owners of petrol vehicles purchased during 2023 and 2024 across 277 districts, found that nearly 59 per cent of respondents said their vehicle's mileage had fallen by more than 10 per cent since early 2025. Out of the total respondents, 25 per cent reported a drop exceeding 20 per cent.

What did the survey find? According to the survey, responses were distributed as follows: 25 per cent reported a mileage drop of more than 20 per cent

16 per cent reported a decline of 15-20 per cent

18 per cent reported a reduction of 10-15 per cent

5 per cent reported a fall of 5-10 per cent

8 per cent experienced a 1-2 per cent decline

18 per cent reported no impact ALSO READ: E20 petrol impact: What Gadkari said about mileage and engine safety Overall, 72 per cent of respondents said they had experienced some reduction in mileage.

Why are newer vehicles significant? The survey focused on vehicles purchased in 2023 and 2024, which are among the newest petrol cars on Indian roads. LocalCircles says these vehicles should deliver their expected fuel efficiency when using fuel that meets prescribed standards. Since the reported decline is well above the government's estimated 3-5 per cent impact from E20 petrol, the findings point towards possible fuel adulteration or contamination somewhere in the supply chain rather than the ethanol blend itself. The report added that some vehicle manufacturers, including Mercedes-Benz, have also suggested fuel quality may be contributing to the complaints.

Older vehicles show a similar trend The survey also compared the findings with earlier LocalCircles surveys involving older petrol vehicles. ALSO READ: Don't want E20 fuel? Buy 100% petrol, but pay more: Nitin Gadkari It found that 66 per cent of owners of pre-2023 petrol vehicles also reported a mileage decline of more than 10 per cent, compared with 59 per cent of owners of 2023-2024 vehicles. According to LocalCircles, the similar trend across both categories suggests the issue is unlikely to be linked solely to vehicle age or engine design. What could be causing the problem? The report says one possible concern is the over-blending of ethanol beyond the mandated 20 per cent level. Since ethanol is significantly cheaper than petrol and contains about one-third less energy by volume, excessive blending could reduce mileage without being easily detected through routine checks at fuel stations.