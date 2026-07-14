CBSE R3 framework explained: No Board exam for Class 9 third language

The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) has clarified that students of the current Class 9 batch will not take a Board examination for the third language introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The Board has instead prescribed internal school-based assessment under the newly released R3 Language Assessment Framework for the Class 10 Board exams next year.

In a circular issued on July 10, the Board also detailed how students will be assessed, promoted and awarded their Class 10 pass certificates under the phased rollout of the three-language policy.

What is the new third language policy?

Students starting Class 9 in 2026–2027 and Class 10 in 2027–2028 will be subject to the updated policy. The new rule substantially modifies the CBSE assessment structure.

A recent CBSE circular states that to obtain the Secondary School Examination pass certificate, students starting Class 10 in the 2027–2028 academic year must pass the school-based assessment in the third language, known as R3.

ALSO READ: WBBSE Madhyamik Datesheet 2027 declared; check complete exam schedule here Class 9 students who do not pass the third language exam will still advance to Class 10, but they must pass the remaining exam in the upcoming academic year.

What is the Class 9 third language policy?

The circular clarifies the policy for Class 9 students. In the 2027–2028 school year, students who do not pass the school-based third language evaluation will still advance to Class 10. But when they are in Class 10, they must pass the next Class 9 third language exam.

This provision guarantees that students will not be held back in Class 9, but they must still fulfill the language requirement to complete secondary school education.

What is the third language policy for Class 10?

Schools must conduct a reassessment if a student does not pass the internal evaluation during Class 10 before the final board results are announced. Although the subject will not be examined in the board exam, passing the internal assessment is now required to complete Class 10.

ALSO READ: CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026; how to check However, CBSE has not made clear what happens if a student fails the reassessment prior to the announcement of the Class 10 board results. It is unclear from the board's recent circular whether these students will receive a provisional result, need to take another test, or have their Secondary School Examination Pass Certificate revoked until they pass the compulsory school-based R3 assessment.

Legal battle against third language policy

The courts have also been affected by the revised language policy's adoption. The CBSE's circulars on the three-language formula are being contested in a writ petition.

The petitioners have asked the court to restore CBSE's previous stance, which was declared on April 9, which essentially delayed the mandatory adoption of the third language at the Class 9 level until the 2029–30 academic year.

On July 13, the Ministry of Education responded by submitting a 9-page counter-affidavit that defended the policy. The affidavit was filed by Subhash Chand, Under Secretary in the Department of School Education and Literacy, in response to a May 27, 2026, Supreme Court notice.

The Center maintained that both the Union and State governments have the power to carry out the National Education Policy because education is included under the Concurrent List of the Constitution.