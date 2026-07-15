Bengaluru allows restaurants to stay open till 3.30 am for Fifa World Cup

Football fans in Bengaluru will be able to catch the biggest Fifa World Cup matches without rushing home, as the Karnataka government has temporarily extended food service hours at hotels and restaurants across the city. Under the order, hotels and restaurants within the Bengaluru City Police Commissionerate limits can serve food until 3.30 am on the nights of July 14, 15, and 19, instead of the usual 1 am closing time, allowing them to host screenings of the tournament's semi-finals and final.

Why was the decision taken?

The Karnataka government approved the temporary relaxation after the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) sought longer operating hours for restaurants and hotels hosting match screenings.

According to the NRAI, many World Cup fixtures conclude well after the existing 1 am deadline, making it difficult for venues to legally continue serving customers throughout the matches. Extending food service hours allows restaurants and pubs to cater to football fans without interrupting the viewing experience. The temporary extension is expected to benefit sports bars, pubs, breweries, and restaurants that regularly organise live sports screenings. Government urges responsible celebrations Announcing the decision on X, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said football inspires millions across the world and the Fifa World Cup is a celebration eagerly awaited by fans.