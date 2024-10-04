SC forms independent SIT to investigate Tirupati laddu row, CBI to monitor

The Supreme Court on Friday (October 4) ordered the formation of an independent Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the controversy surrounding the Tirupati Laddu. The investigation will be overseen by the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Bar and Bench reported.

"In order to assuage the feelings of crores of people, we find that investigation by an independent SIT consisting of representatives of state police, CBI, and FSSAI, shall be done," the Court stated.

The bench, comprising Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan, mandated that the SIT include two officers from the CBI, two from the Andhra Pradesh State Police, and a senior officer from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

"FSSAI is the expert apex body in matters of testing food," the Court added, emphasising the need for scientific expertise in the investigation, the report said.

Highlighting the significance of the issue to millions of devotees, the Court expressed concern over the possibility of the matter becoming politicised.

"We don’t want this to turn into a political drama. If there is an independent body, there will be confidence," Justice Gavai noted during the hearing.

The existing SIT, previously set up by the Andhra Pradesh government, will be replaced by the new team, which will comprise CBI officers nominated by the CBI director, state police officers nominated by the Andhra Pradesh government, and a senior FSSAI official nominated by the FSSAI chairman.

Clarification on the role of the SIT



In its order, the Court emphasised that the formation of the new SIT should not be seen as a critique of the existing state investigation team. "We clarify that our order should not be construed as a reflection on the independence and fairness of the members of the state SIT. We have constituted the committee only to assuage the feelings of crores of people having faith in the deity," the Court clarified.

Allegations of animal fat in Tirupati prasadam



The case revolves around allegations that animal fat, particularly in the form of adulterated ghee, was used in the preparation of the iconic Tirupati laddus, which are offered as prasad at the revered Lord Venkateswara temple in Andhra Pradesh.

Petitions calling for a thorough investigation were brought forth by several prominent individuals, including former Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy, YSR Congress Party leader and former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam chairperson YV Subba Reddy, historian Vikram Sampath, Vedic speaker Dushyanth Sridhar, and Sudarshan News anchor Suresh Chavhanke.

During an earlier hearing, the Supreme Court questioned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for prematurely making public statements regarding the alleged use of substandard ghee under the previous government led by the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress Party. The bench pointed out that there was no conclusive evidence to support such claims and questioned whether the Chief Minister had any substantial material to make such definitive conclusions.