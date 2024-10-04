Centre approves 5 new classical languages: What is a classical language?

Five Indian languages were granted classical language status on Thursday by the Center, which also stated that the government is working to "preserve their rich heritage." "Today, 5 languages; Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali, have been approved as classical languages..." Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated at an event. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Some of these languages have been fighting for classical language status for a decade. The Maharashtra government proposed the recognition of Marathi in 2013. In 2014, Prithviraj Chavan, the former chief minister of Maharashtra, formed a committee of language experts to evaluate the language. The Center received the panel's report, which verified that Marathi met all the requirements for being recognized as a classical language.

Six languages, including Tamil (2004), Sanskrit (2005), Kannada (2008), Telugu (2008), Malayalam (2013), and Odia (2014) are already holding the title of "Classical" in India. All the Classical Languages are listed under the 8th Schedule of the Constitution. So, what is the classical language of India and what is its significance?

What is the Classical language of India?

The term "Indian classical languages," or "Semmozhi," refers to a group of languages that have a long history and a rich, unique, and distinctive literary legacy. Eleven languages are recognized as the Classical languages of India by the Republic of India.

The Indian government announced in 2004 that languages might hold the title of "Classical Language" of India if they fulfilled a number of certain requirements. It was established by the Linguistic Experts' Committee and the Ministry of Culture. The Indian government established a committee to examine requests for the designation of certain languages as classical.

What is the significance of the Classical language of India?

According to a government of India resolution, issued on November 1, 2004, a language designated as a "Classical Language" will have the following significance:

More From This Section

• Every year, two significant international awards are given to distinguished scholars of classical Indian languages.

• The establishment of a Center of Excellence for Classical Language Studies.

• The University Grants Commission will be asked to establish a specific number of Professional Chairs for Classical Languages for distinguished scholars of Classical Indian Languages, starting at least in the Central Universities.

What are the criteria for declaring the Classical language of India?

As per the Ministry of Culture, Classical language criteria are provided below:

• Early texts or documented history of the language must be between 1500 and 2000 years old.

• The language must have ancient literature or texts that its speakers value as part of their cultural legacy.

• The language's literary heritage needs to be original and not borrowed from another speech community.

• There should be a possible discontinuity between the classical language and its later forms or derivatives, and the classical language and literature should be separate from its modern form.