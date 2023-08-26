SC issues circular declaring holiday on September 8 in view of G20 Summit

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a circular stating that it will remain closed on September 8 in view of the G20 Summit in the national capital.

The G20 Summit will be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10.

A notification issued on the Supreme Court website said the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has declared September 8 as a holiday for the apex court considering the office memorandum of August 24 issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

All Central government offices in the national capital will be closed from September 8 to 10 considering the G20 summit.

The circular issued by the top court stated, "Invoking the provision of sub-rule (3) of Rule 4 of Order II of the Supreme Court Rules, 2013, the Chief Justice of India has declared September 8, 2023 as holiday for the Supreme Court of India and its registry and September 9, 2023 as holiday for the registry of the Supreme Court considering the OM… issued by the Government of India, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions (DoP-T)."

The newly inaugurated ITPO complex at Pragati Maidan which is going to host the G20 summit lies adjacent to the Supreme Court building.