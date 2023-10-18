BCI approaches HC on direction to process S Korean's enrolment as advocate

The Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra has approached the HC against a direction to process the enrolment of a South Korean national as an advocate.



BCI chairman senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra argued that foreign lawyers are not allowed to practice in courts here as their entry has been permitted in a limited manner and the order of a single judge setting aside its refusal to allow the South Korean citizen's request for enrolment cannot be sustained.



Here's list of important cases heard today in Supreme Court



- In an unusual move, SC issued notices to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal judicial member Rakesh Kumar and technical member Alok Srivastava, asking them why contempt proceedings be not initiated against them for defying apex court orders in Finolex Cables disputes matter.

- SC refused to entertain a PIL seeking for Hindus, Jains, Buddhists and Sikhs the right to establish, manage and maintain their religious places like Muslims, Parsis and Christians, dubbing the petition a "publicity-oriented litigation".



- SC said it will hear on October 19 two separate pleas of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and its HR head Amit Chakravarty against their arrest under anti-terror law UAPA, after the Delhi High Court refused to grant them any relief.



- SC said it will consider whether the apex court's last year verdict, upholding the Enforcement Directorate's powers relating to arrest and attachment of property involved in money laundering under the PMLA, required any reconsideration.

- The HC has taken a "grim view" of the obstacles being faced by prospective adoptive parents in securing no-objection certificates from the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) for inter-country adoption, saying the process should not be made onerous.



- The HC has summoned trial court record in the abetment to suicide case of deceased air hostess Geetika Sharma's mother, who died six months after her daughter, on a plea by the State challenging setting aside of the summons to former Haryana Minister Gopal Kanda.



- The HC has said the exclusion of "infertile couples" from the benefit of surrogacy prima facie violates their basic right to parenthood as it denies them access to legally and medically regulated procedures and services.



- The HC has restrained the unauthorised streaming of the reality show 'Bigg Boss' and said the mushrooming of websites illegally broadcasting its content would boost piracy.



- The bar and the bench are the two wheels of the administration of justice and have always worked together to secure liberty, equality and justice for the people of this country, Justice Siddharth Mridul of the Delhi HC said.