Home / India News / Principal Secy PK Mishra reviews progress made on G20 leader's declaration

Principal Secy PK Mishra reviews progress made on G20 leader's declaration

The Principal Secretary also touched upon the forthcoming G20 Virtual Summit, a novel concept proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
Prime Minister's Principal Secretary P K Mishra

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 9:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A high-level meeting, chaired by P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, convened on Wednesday to review progress in the implementation of the G20 New Delhi Leader's Declaration. During the meeting, it was announced that a robust monitoring mechanism will be established to oversee the implementation of the Declaration regularly.

In line with ongoing initiatives, a sequence of seven webinars is planned, led by respective ministries and involving all relevant departments, according to a press statement from the Prime Minister's Office. The webinars will focus on various themes including strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth, accelerating progress on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and a green development pact for a sustainable future. Additional subjects will encompass technological transformation and digital public infrastructure, women-led development, as well as countering terrorism and money laundering.

Furthermore, a seminar is in the works to involve think-tanks from across the country, aiming to procure insights on effectively implementing the New Delhi Leader's Declaration.

The meeting saw attendance from senior officials including the Vice-Chairman of Niti Aayog, the G20 Sherpa, the G20 Chief Coordinator, and officers from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Department of Economic Affairs.

The Principal Secretary also touched upon the forthcoming G20 Virtual Summit, a novel concept proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "This being an unprecedented initiative, the importance of swift dissemination of information to all member states and guest countries was stressed," noted the press release.

Officials also briefed the meeting about preparations for the second Voice of Global South Summit, slated for November 2023.

The Prime Minister's Office emphasised the government's steadfast commitment to the successful execution of the Leader's Declaration and its ongoing dedication to nurturing global cooperation in development and welfare.

Also Read

Tharoor lauds India's sherpa after '200 hrs of non-stop negotiations' claim

NITI Aayog spearheads efforts to standardise battery swapping policy

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

NITI Aayog, UNDP partner to further India's sustainable development goals

A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests

Servotech Power Systems, IIT-Roorkee enter pact to develop e-chargers

Same-sex marriage: 4 SC verdicts made critical analyses of dissenting views

NCM asks states on action taken for granting compensation to 1984 victims

India, UK free trade deal unlikely to finalise by month end: Report

US President admires 'courage, bravery' of Israelis amid Hamas attack

Topics :Narendra ModiG20 meetingSDGsNiti Aayog

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 8:46 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah

KCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying Kiwis

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in India

Mumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says official

Here's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers

Next Story