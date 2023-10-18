Principal Secy PK Mishra reviews progress made on G20 leader's declaration

A high-level meeting, chaired by P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, convened on Wednesday to review progress in the implementation of the G20 New Delhi Leader's Declaration. During the meeting, it was announced that a robust monitoring mechanism will be established to oversee the implementation of the Declaration regularly.

In line with ongoing initiatives, a sequence of seven webinars is planned, led by respective ministries and involving all relevant departments, according to a press statement from the Prime Minister's Office. The webinars will focus on various themes including strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth, accelerating progress on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and a green development pact for a sustainable future. Additional subjects will encompass technological transformation and digital public infrastructure, women-led development, as well as countering terrorism and money laundering.

Furthermore, a seminar is in the works to involve think-tanks from across the country, aiming to procure insights on effectively implementing the New Delhi Leader's Declaration.

The meeting saw attendance from senior officials including the Vice-Chairman of Niti Aayog, the G20 Sherpa, the G20 Chief Coordinator, and officers from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Department of Economic Affairs.

The Principal Secretary also touched upon the forthcoming G20 Virtual Summit, a novel concept proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "This being an unprecedented initiative, the importance of swift dissemination of information to all member states and guest countries was stressed," noted the press release.

Officials also briefed the meeting about preparations for the second Voice of Global South Summit, slated for November 2023.

The Prime Minister's Office emphasised the government's steadfast commitment to the successful execution of the Leader's Declaration and its ongoing dedication to nurturing global cooperation in development and welfare.