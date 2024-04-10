Home / India News / SC's order on disclosure of moveable assets upholds voters' right to know

SC's order on disclosure of moveable assets upholds voters' right to know

The Supreme Court stated that candidates contesting elections are not obliged to disclose every movable property owned by them in their affidavits unless the items are of substantial value

Photo: Shutterstock
Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 8:27 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Supreme Court's order on disclosure of movable assets owned by candidates upholds the voters' right to know and there should be no fears regarding the transparency in the electoral process, experts said on Wednesday.

The apex court on Tuesday held it was not mandatory for candidates contesting elections to disclose each and every moveable property they owned in their affidavits unless they were of substantial value or reflected a luxurious lifestyle, asserting that the voter's right to know is not absolute.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


A bench comprising justices Anirudhha Bose and Sanjay Kumar set aside the July 17, 2023 judgment of the Itanagar bench of the Gauhati High Court and upheld the 2019 election of Karikho Kri, an independent member of legislative assembly (MLA) from Tezu assembly constituency in Arunachal Pradesh.

In 2019, three candidates contested the Tezu assembly election. Independent candidate Karikho Kri emerged victorious with 7,538 votes, while Mohesh Chai of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 7,383 votes and Nuney Tayang of the Indian National Congress (INC) secured 1,088 votes.

Tayang later filed a case against Kri. He claimed that Kri had not declared possession of three vehicles by his dependents: Kinetic Zing Scooty, Maruti Omni Van and TVS Star City Motorcycle.

“Such non-disclosure cannot, by any stretch of imagination, be treated as an attempt on his part to unduly influence the voters,” the apex court ruled.

According to Mayank Grover, partner at Partner, Singhania & Partners LLP, the judgement recognises the "importance of transparency in electoral processes but acknowledges that not all aspects of a candidate's personal life warrant disclosure, especially if they are of minimal significance to the candidacy".

Speaking to Business Standard, Maj Gen (Retd) Anil Verma, head of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said that he found logic to the arguments given by the apex court.

"The right of the voter is still being upheld," he said.

"There should be no fears regarding transparency in the electoral process since the court has cleverly caveated the judgment in this fashion," said Gauri Subramanium, an advocate in the Supreme Court. She added that it had "astutely" distinguished between substantial and insubstantial issues.

Legal experts pointed out that the judgement also underscored the importance of evaluating each case individually.

Subramanium said the Supreme Court has called for a "contextual assessment of each situation".

"As such, it will be difficult to apply this judgment as a straightjacket formula and its application would vary from matter to matter," said Abhinay Sharma, managing partner at ASL Partners.


Timeline:

1.    In 2019, Karikho Kri won the Tezu assembly seat

2.    Nunay Tayang, who was defeated, moved the High Court of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh, seeking Kri's election be declared as "void"

3.    Tayang argued Kri had not declared some of his moveable assets and violated the Representation of the People Act, 1951

4.    In 2023, the High Court declared the election of Kri void

5.    Kri moved the Supreme Court (SC)

6.    SC ruled that defects were "insubstantial" in character

7.    SC said it was not necessary that a candidate declare every item of movable property unless it may impact the election result

8.    Experts suggest the judgement upholds the voters' right to know 


Also Read

National Voters' Day: Election Commission marks 75 years of service today

National Voters' Day: Your dreams are my resolve, Modi's message to youth

Lok Sabha polls: Thackeray vs Thackeray likely as MNS chief meets Amit Shah

NDA seals Bihar deal: BJP to contest more seats than JDU in a first

Former diplomat Sandhu joins BJP, latest to take the political plunge

CBI informs court it has questioned BRS leader Kavitha in Delhi excise case

JNU India's highest-ranked university: QS World University Rankings

Setback for AAP as Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand quits govt, party

BBC splits operations in India, forms indigenous news company after surveys

Thomas Cook launches 'helicopter darshan' to Adi Kailash, Om Parvat

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Supreme CourtLok SabhaLok Sabha electionsElection Commission

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 8:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story