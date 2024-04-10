Shifting fortunes: Moveable assets tip the balance for richest candidates

The wealthiest candidates possess a greater portion of their wealth in the form of moveable assets than immoveable ones.

The total value of moveable assets for the top 10 candidates amounts to Rs 1,815 crore, which is more than twice the aggregate value of their immoveable assets, worth Rs 815 crore, according to a Business Standard analysis of data from the Delhi-based Association for Democratic Reforms.





The Supreme Court (SC) ruled on Tuesday that candidates are not required to disclose all their moveable assets.

“…non-disclosure of each and every asset owned by a candidate would