Shifting fortunes: Moveable assets tip the balance for richest candidates

Top 10 candidates' moveable assets Rs 1,815 crore, double immoveable assets of Rs 815 crore

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

The wealthiest candidates possess a greater portion of their wealth in the form of moveable assets than immoveable ones.

The total value of moveable assets for the top 10 candidates amounts to Rs 1,815 crore, which is more than twice the aggregate value of their immoveable assets, worth Rs 815 crore, according to a Business Standard analysis of data from the Delhi-based Association for Democratic Reforms.


The Supreme Court (SC) ruled on Tuesday that candidates are not required to disclose all their moveable assets.

“…non-disclosure of each and every asset owned by a candidate would
First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

