Home / India News / SC says it can dissolve marriage on ground of irretrievable breakdown

SC says it can dissolve marriage on ground of irretrievable breakdown

Article 142 of the Constitution deals with the enforcement of decrees and orders of the apex court to do "complete justice" in any matter pending before it

New Delhi
SC says it can dissolve marriage on ground of irretrievable breakdown

1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 11:08 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday held that it can dissolve a marriage on the ground of irretrievable breakdown.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice S K Kaul said the apex court is empowered under Article 142 of the Constitution to do complete justice.

Article 142 of the Constitution deals with the enforcement of decrees and orders of the apex court to do "complete justice" in any matter pending before it.

"We have. held that it is possible for this court to dissolve the marriage on the ground of irretrievable breakdown of marriage," the bench, also comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna, A S Oka, Vikram Nath and J K Maheshwari, said.

The apex court delivered the verdict on a batch of petitions relating to the exercise of its vast powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to dissolve broken-down marriages between consenting couples without referring them to family courts for protracted judicial proceedings to get the decree of separation.

Also Read

SC begins hearing of pleas to recognise same-sex marriages; details here

Women's T20 World Cup Semis: South Africa create history, qualify for final

Same-sex marriage in India: What did Supreme Court say in the case?

Same-sex marriage case in the Supreme Court: Here is what the Centre said

SC verdict likely on May 1 on divorce without referring to family courts

DPS bomb threat turns out to be a prank by one of its own students

Shinde's alliance with BJP didn't serve purpose even after 10 months: Ajit

Why has the upcoming movie 'The Kerala Story' courted controversy?

BJP looks to retain control, Congress seeks to consolidate hold in Shimla

UP civic polls: SP leader, 180 others booked for violating conduct code

Topics :Supreme CourtMarriagedivorce

First Published: May 01 2023 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story