Home / India News / SC seeks EC clarification on EVM functioning, calls panel official at 2 pm

SC seeks EC clarification on EVM functioning, calls panel official at 2 pm

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said it needs clarification on certain aspects as there was some confusion in answers given by the EC in its FAQs on EVMs

The VVPAT is an independent vote verification system which enables electors to see whether their votes have been cast correctly
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 11:32 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought clarification from the Election Commission on certain aspects regarding the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and summoned a senior poll panel official at 2 pm.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, which has reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas seeking complete cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT), said it needs clarification on certain aspects as there was some confusion in answers given by the EC in its 'frequently asked questions' (FAQs) on EVMs.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"We don't want to be wrong but doubly sure in our findings and hence we thought of seeking the clarification," the bench told Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati who was appearing for the EC.

It asked Bhati to call senior Deputy Election Commissioner Nitesh Kumar Vyas at 2 PM. Vyas had earlier given a presentation to the court on the functioning of the EVMs.

It flagged some points on which the court wanted clarification which relates to storage of EVMs, microchip in the controlling unit of EVMs and other aspects.

The VVPAT is an independent vote verification system which enables electors to see whether their votes have been cast correctly.

On April 18, the top court reserved its verdict on the batch of pleas.

Also Read

Ballot boxes to EVMs: Journey of Election Commission indelibly inked

Violation of law: CIC pulls up EC for not replying to RTI query on EVMs

'Reports of EVMs showing 1 extra vote during mock poll in Kasaragod false'

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Here's how the votes will be counted in state

EC refutes Congress' allegations on EVMs, says has full faith in their use

National Panchayati Raj Day 2024: History, importance, Wishes, Quotes

SC sets aside order asking YRF to pay for song exclusion in 'Fan' movie

India, France discuss 'next steps' to build new national museum in Delhi

As SC highlights climate change, lawyers draw attention towards attribution

Govt will continue to strengthen Panchayati Raj institutions, says PM Modi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaSupreme CourtElection CommissionEVMsElections in India

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story