SC seeks Maha authority's reply on contempt plea over property demolition

The petitioner has claimed the demolition was conducted by the authorities after a frivolous compliant was filed about alleged raising of an anti-India slogan during India-Pak cricket match

The bench said the plea would be heard after four weeks (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 12:17 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Maharashtra authority on a plea seeking initiation of contempt proceedings for demolition of a house and shop in Sindhudurg district over alleged anti-India slogan during a cricket match.

The petitioner has claimed the demolition was conducted by the authorities after a frivolous compliant was filed about alleged raising of an anti-India slogan during a cricket match between India and Pakistan during the Champions Trophy held last month.

"Issue notice," a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih said.

The bench said the plea would be heard after four weeks.

The plea has alleged violation of the apex court's November 13, 2024 verdict on demolition of properties.

The verdict had laid down pan-India guidelines and barred demolition of properties without a prior showcause notice and 15 days' time to the aggrieved party to respond.

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

