Shiv Sena MLA files FIR against Kunal Kamra for remarks on Shinde

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske, reacting to the controversy, stated that Kunal Kamra is a hired comedian who is making comments on his party's leader for some money

Kunal Kamra
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi backed Kunal Kamra on the issue. Image: X@kunalkamra88
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 7:01 AM IST
Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel has filed an FIR against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his comments on Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde in his latest YouTube video.

Patel filed the FIR in the MIDC police station and demanded strict actions against Kunal Kamra. He also demanded apology from Kamra within two days otherwise he will not be let to move freely in Mumbai. Patel added that he will raise the issue in the assembly and requested the state home minister to take strict actions against him. 

 

"We have filed an FIR against Kunal Kamra for his comments against our leader and Maharashtra's DCM Eknath Shinde. We have demanded quick action against him. I want to tell him to apologise to Eknath Shinde within two days otherwise Shiv Sainiks will not let him move about freely in Mumbai. If he is seen anywhere in public, we will paint his face black... We will take up this issue in the assembly and request our state's home minister to order action against him as soon as possible...", Murji Patel said to ANI on Sunday.

Earlier, the Shiv Sena workers on Sunday vandalised the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar after stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's remarks on Eknath Shinde. 

 

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske, reacting to the controversy, stated that Kunal Kamra is a hired comedian who is making comments on his party's leader for some money. Mhaske added that he feels sorry for Sanjay Raut and the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction because he was left with no other party workers to comment on Eknath Shinde.

"Kunal Kamra is a hired comedian, and he is making comments on our leader for some money. Let alone Maharashtra, Kunal Kamra cannot freely go anywhere in India, Shiv Sainiks will show him his place. We feel sorry for Sanjay Raut and Shiv Sena (UBT) that they have no party workers or leaders left to make comments on our leader, which is why they are hiring people like him (Kunal Kamra) for the job", Naresh Mhaske said while speaking to ANI on Sunday.

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 6:54 AM IST

