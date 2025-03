BS LIVE updates: FM Sitharaman to introduce Finance Bill in Parliament today

Comedian Kunal Kamra's recent remarks mocking Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for his political flip-flop have ignited a major controversy. The comments, made during a stand-up performance, quickly went viral, drawing sharp reactions from Shiv Sena, who have since targeted Kamra with threats and a formal police complaint. The situation escalated when Shiv Sena workers vandalised a hotel in Mumbai where the event was recorded. In response, an FIR has been filed against Kamra. Alleging a coordinated effort to discredit Shinde, the Shiv Sena has also lodged a police complaint against Kamra, along with key figures from Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, including Sanjay Raut, Aaditya Thackeray, and Rahul Gandhi. READ MORE.

An encounter erupted between terrorists and security forces in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening. The clash began after a search operation was initiated in Sanyal village, located along the Indo-Pak border in the Hiranagar sector, following reports of suspicious movement in the area. Officials confirmed that reinforcements have been deployed to the scene, and further updates are awaited as the situation unfolds.