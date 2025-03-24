BS LIVE updates: FM Sitharaman to introduce Finance Bill in Parliament today

Comedian Kunal Kamra's recent remarks mocking Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for his political flip-flop have ignited a major controversy. The comments, made during a stand-up performance, quickly went viral, drawing sharp reactions from Shiv Sena, who have since targeted Kamra with threats and a formal police complaint. The situation escalated when Shiv Sena workers vandalised a hotel in Mumbai where the event was recorded. In response, an FIR has been filed against Kamra. Alleging a coordinated effort to discredit Shinde, the Shiv Sena has also lodged a police complaint against Kamra, along with key figures from Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, including Sanjay Raut, Aaditya Thackeray, and Rahul Gandhi. READ MORE.
An encounter erupted between terrorists and security forces in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening. The clash began after a search operation was initiated in Sanyal village, located along the Indo-Pak border in the Hiranagar sector, following reports of suspicious movement in the area. Officials confirmed that reinforcements have been deployed to the scene, and further updates are awaited as the situation unfolds.
Israeli forces attacked Nasser Hospital in Gaza on Sunday, killing at least two people, including Hamas leader Ismail Barhoum. His death followed hours after another strike by Israeli forces on a tent in al-Mawasi, Gaza, which resulted in the killing of Salah al-Bardawil, another member of Hamas's Political Bureau. The escalation marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
10:37 AM
Fire in Thane building damages 64 electricity metres, no injuries
A fire broke out early Monday morning in the electrical meter room of an eight-storey building in Thane, damaging 64 electricity meters. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.
The blaze was reported at 6:33 am at Chintamani Heights, located near a temple in the Kharegaon area of Kalwa. A fire engine and rescue vehicle were immediately deployed, and the fire was contained within the meter room, preventing damage to the 56 residential units and seven shops located on the building's ground floor. The fire was successfully extinguished by 7:02 am.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.
10:07 AM
Rajya Sabha: Govt may push Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill today
The government plans to push for the passage of the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha today. The Bill, which was passes in December 2024, looks to modernise India's banking framework.
10:03 AM
Finance Bill to be considered in Lok Sabha today
The Lok Sabha is set to consider the Finance Bill for the financial year 2025-2026 (FY26) on Monday, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move the motion. This is the next step in the budget approval process after the demand for grants was cleared in Parliament on Friday. The Finance Bill includes a range of proposed tax reliefs for individuals, which would come into effect once the Bill is approved.
9:49 AM
Delhi HC judge cash row has shaken trust of people: Amar Patnaik
On Delhi HC judge cash row, BJD leader and advocate Amar Patnaik says, "On the face of it, the incident has resulted in a severe beating of our judicial system. The people of India have a tremendous amount of trust and belief in the judiciary but this incident has shaken the trust of people. People come to the judiciary to get justice for their problems and fair judgements. Now, I am sure that it would take many years for the judiciary to regain the trust of the people."
9:41 AM
Congress MPs issue Adjournment Motion over Delhi HC Judge cash row
Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Renuka Chowdhury have issued Adjournment Motion notices in Parliament over the controversy surrounding Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma. Last week, the Supreme Court Collegium, in an emergency meeting, decided to transfer Justice Varma back to his parent court - Allahabad High Court - after hoards of cash were discovered at his residence after an accidental fire.
9:35 AM
We will teach him (Kunal Kamra) a lesson: Shiv Sena leader Rahool Kanal
On stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's jibe at Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena leader Rahool Kanal says, "This is just a trailer. If anybody says anything derogatory about our senior leader, our elders then we will not spare them."
Speaking to ANI, he adds, "We had complained, we had also called the owner (of Habitat set) and told him that there had been 6 FIR against this place in the past... Our message for Kunal Kamra is that we will teach him a lesson for what he did, but this is a paid conspiracy, and the Mumbai police is capable of exposing it."
Police complaint has been filed against Kanal and 19 others for vadalising the venue where Kamra had performed the stand-up act.
9:25 AM
Uttar Pradesh: Sambhal on high alert after Zafar Ali's arrest
Authorities have placed Sambhal on high alert following the arrest of Zafar Ali, the president of the Shahi Jama Masjid management committee, on Sunday. Ali was questioned in connection with the violent protests that erupted on November 24 over a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era mosque.
The protests saw clashes between demonstrators and police, raising concerns about public order.
9:22 AM
Fire breaks out at multi-storey building in Mumbai, one killed
A fire broke out in a 13-storey residential building in Mumbai's Vidyavihar area early Monday morning, killing one security guard and injuring another. The blaze erupted at 4:35 am in the Takshshila Co-operative Housing Society, located on Nathani Road near Vidyavihar station. Rescue operation saved 15 to 20 residents, but two security guards were injured while attempting to contain the flames.
Uday Gangan, 43, succumbed to his injuries after suffering burn wounds. His colleague, Sabhajit Yadav, 52, also sustained burn injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Hospital.
The fire was classified as a "level-two" incident and was brought under control by 7:33 am.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.
9:14 AM
Anybody can express their opinion, vandalism not right: Opposition on comedian row
On stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's jibe at Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey said, "Anybody can express their opinions freely in a democracy but the way stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's office was vandalised is not right... If you don't agree with Kunal Kamra then you can take legal actions against him but vandalising a person's office is not right."
8:59 AM
J-K: Terrorist search ops enter second day
The search operation in Kathua's Hiranagar sector continued for a second day on Monday as security forces intensify their efforts to track down a group of terrorists who infiltrated from across the border. The offensive, which began on Sunday, focuses on dense jungles in the Kathua district of Jammu region, where the terrorists are believed to be hiding. Security forces have been actively combing the area, and further updates are awaited as the operation progresses.
8:53 AM
'We will paint his face black': Shiv Sena leader on Kunal Kamra
8:47 AM
FIR registered against Shiv Sena Yuva Sena GS Rahool Kanal
An FIR has been filed against Shiv Sena Yuva Sena (Shinde faction) General Secretary Rahool Kanal and 19 others for their involvement in vandalizing the Habitat standup comedy set on Saturday. The police have registered the case under multiple sections of the BNS and Maharashtra Police Act. The incident occurred during a recent stand-up comedy show, which has sparked a series of controversies and led to a rising tension between the involved parties. Further investigations are underway.