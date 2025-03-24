Kunal Kamra vs Shiv Sena: Mumbai studio 'shuts down' after vandalism

The Habitat Studio, a popular venue for stand-up comedy in Mumbai, has announced it will shut down indefinitely after being vandalised by Shiv Sena workers on Sunday night. The attack was in response to comedian Kunal Kamra ’s video mocking Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde

In a statement posted on its official Instagram handle, The Habitat expressed deep concern over the incident and said the venue would remain closed “till we figure out the best way to provide a platform for free expression without putting ourselves and our property in jeopardy.”

The Habitat, located in Mumbai’s Khar area, said in its post, “We are shocked, worried and extremely broken by the recent acts of vandalism targeting us. Artists are solely responsible for their views and creative choices. We have never been involved in the content performed by any artist, but the recent events have made us rethink about how we get blamed and targeted every time almost like we are a proxy for the performer.”

ALSO READ | Kunal Kamra's Shinde joke sparks Sena outrage; hotel vandalised, FIR filed Videos from the incident showed Shiv Sena workers storming into the studio, damaging property, and swinging chairs at cameras, lights, and sound equipment.

Studio seeks dialogue, support

The Habitat added that it had no role in Kamra’s content and had previously distanced itself from the comedian’s recent video. “We extend a sincere and heartfelt apology to all those hurt by this video,” the studio stated.

“We are shutting down till we figure out the best way to provide a platform for free expression without putting ourselves and our property in jeopardy. We invite all artists, audience and stakeholders to discuss and share their views freely and request your guidance so that we also respect the performers' rights," it added.

Political reactions and fallout

The incident has ignited a political storm. Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray hit out at Eknath Shinde, saying, “Only an insecure coward would react to a song.”

He also raised concerns about law and order in Maharashtra under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora defended Shinde, calling him a “self-made leader,” and slammed the backlash as elitist. “Mocking Shinde reeks of classist arrogance. India is rejecting entitled monarchs and their bootlicking ecosystem that pretends to champion meritocracy and democracy,” he said.