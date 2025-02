LIVE News: Mahakumbh's third 'Amrit Snan' begins, CM Adityanath monitoring situation

The Maha Kumbh witnessed its third grand Amrit Snan' on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, drawing hundreds of thousands of devotees from across the globe, all seeking spiritual liberation through the sacred dip, which was going on smoothly, officials said. More than 1.65 million devotees took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam as of 4 am today. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been personally monitoring the situation since 3.30 am from Lucknow. As of February 3, over 340 million (34 crore) devotees have participated in the sacred bathing ritual since the commencement of the Maha Kumbh Mela on January 13, according to the Uttar Pradesh Information Department. Meanwhile, a large number of devotees gathered at Prayagraj to take a holy dip in the River Ganga and offer prayers to Maa Saraswati on the occasion of 'Basant Panchami' in the early hours today. The Basant Panchami holy bathing ritual assumes significance in the wake of the stampede during the previous Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya (Jan 29) which resulted in at least 30 deaths and left 60 others injured.