Oppn filed dissent on 281 of 428-page JPC report on Waqf Bill: JPC chairman

The ongoing debate over the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill has intensified. JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal on Monday (February 3) accused the Opposition of trying to push a specific agenda. He added that the Opposition has filed a dissent note covering 281 out of the 428 pages of the report.

Speaking to the media, Jagdambika Pal said that the final report was prepared after considering testimony from all relevant stakeholders.

“The Opposition earlier misled the JPC by claiming that passing this Bill would result in the seizure of all Waqf properties. Now, they are extending this narrative nationwide as part of their appeasement strategy. Throughout the JPC proceedings, we consulted a broad range of witnesses, including representatives from the Waqf Board, the Minority Commission, government officials, stakeholders, and Islamic scholars. After extensive discussions, we compiled a 428-page report, which has been submitted to the Speaker,” he told reporters.

Pal further said that the report includes clause-by-clause recommendations and amendments based on contributions from all members, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Naseer Hussain. Decisions on amendments were made through voting, with the majority view prevailing.

He also pointed out that Opposition leaders, who are now opposing the Bill, were actively involved in the JPC proceedings and participated in the voting process.

“The Opposition has registered its dissent on 281 pages of the report. However, when the report is presented in Parliament, these dissenting views will also be included. This demonstrates the due process followed in a parliamentary democracy,” he said.

When will the JPC report be tabled in Parliament?

Regarding the timing of the report’s presentation in Parliament, Pal clarified that it would be tabled once the Speaker sets the agenda and the Business Advisory Committee approves it.

As per the official schedule, the JPC report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 will not be tabled in the House on Monday. It was officially submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on January 30.

The JPC had adopted the draft report and the amended version of the Bill on January 29. However, Opposition members submitted dissenting notes. The committee had previously cleared the Waqf Bill 1995 with 25 amendments across 14 clauses and sections.

Waqf (Amendment) Bill: Background

The Waqf Act of 1995 was introduced to regulate Waqf properties, but it has faced criticism over issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments.

On August 8, 2024, the government introduced two bills in the Lok Sabha: the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024. The primary objective of the amendment is to improve the functioning of Waqf Boards and ensure better management of Waqf properties.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was tabled in Parliament last year and referred to the JPC for further review. The Bill seeks to address longstanding challenges in regulating Waqf properties. According to a government statement, it proposes changes such as renaming the Act, updating the definition of Waqf, streamlining the registration process, and incorporating technology for improved record management.