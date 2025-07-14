Home / India News / SC to hear pleas seeking transparency in NEET-PG evaluation on August 3

SC to hear pleas seeking transparency in NEET-PG evaluation on August 3

The plea sought release of question papers and answer keys to candidates and disclosure of correct and incorrect questions as assessed

neet
A bench comprising justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria briefly heard pleas on the issues | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 1:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Monday fixed August 3 for hearing pleas raising concerns over the transparency of the NEET-PG examination process, particularly with regard to the release of answer keys and evaluation protocols.

A bench comprising justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria briefly heard pleas on the issues.

One of the pleas, filed through lawyer Tanvi Dubey, challenges the opaque nature of the evaluation system and seeks multiple directions to the National Board of Examinations (NBE), the authority responsible for conducting NEET-PG.

ALSO READ: 'Can't interfere': SC dismisses NEET-UG 2025 plea challenging answer key

The plea sought release of question papers and answer keys to candidates and disclosure of correct and incorrect questions as assessed.

It also sought a direction for revaluation or rechecking in cases of score discrepancies.

The plea also sought a direction to enable candidates to challenge disputed questions or answers and institution of transparent evaluation mechanisms for current and future NEET-PG examinations.

The plea alleged a lack of transparency and said it undermined the credibility of such a crucial examination and adversely impacted the rights of candidates.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC defers hearing of music composer Ilaiyaraaja's plea to July 18

LIVE news updates: Two Delhi schools get bomb threats, no suspicious items found yet

3 injured as IED planted by Naxalites explodes in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Security forces continue combing ops in Manipur, several arrests made

I-T dept conducts raids in multiple cities in bogus tax deductions case

Topics :NEETNEET rowNEET examsmedicalmedical entranceMedical colleges

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story