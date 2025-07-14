Security forces continue combing ops in Manipur, several arrests made

Security forces continue to conduct intelligence-based combing operations and cordon and search operations extensively to nab those involved in extortion and criminal activities in Manipur, said the police, adding that during these operations, many arrests were made.

On July 12, Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of KCP (Apunba City Meitei), identified as Singam Kabikanta Meitei (33), from Thoubal Kshetri Leikai Moirangpalli under Thoubal Police Station in Thoubal district. He was involved in extortion activities from government employees in the Thoubal district. From his possession, one 36 HE hand grenade was recovered, said the police.

On the same day, security forces arrested an active cadre of UNLF (P) in Imphal West district. He was identified as Khullakpam Ayajuddin alias Arish (40) of Bengoon Loukok, Imphal West district. He was involved in extortion activities in the general area of Mayang Imphal.

On July 13, Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of KCP (MFL) from Hapta Kangjeibung, Palace Compound, namely, Athokpam Sunil (43) of Wangkhei Ningthem Pukhri Mapal, Imphal East district. He was involved in extortion activities from businessmen. Manipur Police also said that it continued its relentless drive to curb offences related to motor vehicles. On July 12, Manipur Police arrested a vehicle lifter, namely, Sapam Mick Singh (27), in Lamphelpat, Imphal West district. One stolen car was recovered following his arrest. A total of 111 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hills and the valley, and four persons were detained by the Police at the Nakas/Checkpoints.