Home / India News / Security forces continue combing ops in Manipur, several arrests made

Security forces continue combing ops in Manipur, several arrests made

Manipur Police also said that it continued its relentless drive to curb offences related to motor vehicles

Security, Manipur Security
On July 12, Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of KCP (Apunba City Meitei). (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 12:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Security forces continue to conduct intelligence-based combing operations and cordon and search operations extensively to nab those involved in extortion and criminal activities in Manipur, said the police, adding that during these operations, many arrests were made.

On July 12, Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of KCP (Apunba City Meitei), identified as Singam Kabikanta Meitei (33), from Thoubal Kshetri Leikai Moirangpalli under Thoubal Police Station in Thoubal district. He was involved in extortion activities from government employees in the Thoubal district. From his possession, one 36 HE hand grenade was recovered, said the police.

On the same day, security forces arrested an active cadre of UNLF (P) in Imphal West district. He was identified as Khullakpam Ayajuddin alias Arish (40) of Bengoon Loukok, Imphal West district. He was involved in extortion activities in the general area of Mayang Imphal.

On July 13, Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of KCP (MFL) from Hapta Kangjeibung, Palace Compound, namely, Athokpam Sunil (43) of Wangkhei Ningthem Pukhri Mapal, Imphal East district. He was involved in extortion activities from businessmen.

Manipur Police also said that it continued its relentless drive to curb offences related to motor vehicles.

On July 12, Manipur Police arrested a vehicle lifter, namely, Sapam Mick Singh (27), in Lamphelpat, Imphal West district. One stolen car was recovered following his arrest.

A total of 111 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hills and the valley, and four persons were detained by the Police at the Nakas/Checkpoints.

The police also appealed to the general public not to believe in rumours and to be vigilant of false videos. The veracity of any circulation of unfounded videos, audio clips, etc. may be confirmed from the number 9233522822 of the Central Control Room.

"Moreover, there are possibilities of many fake posts being circulated on social media. It is hereby cautioned that uploading and circulating such fake posts on social media will attract legal action with consequences. Further, appeal is made to the public to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately," said a release issued by the police.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

I-T dept conducts raids in multiple cities in bogus tax deductions case

SC agrees to hear plea against HC order staying release of Udaipur Files

LIVE news updates: Two Delhi schools get bomb threats, no suspicious items found yet

Two drown, one missing as car gets swept away in Gujarat's Botad district

National Herald case: Court reserves order on ED chargesheet cognisance

Topics :Manipurborder security forceNortheast India

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story