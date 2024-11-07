SC upholds DRI powers under Customs Act, revives Rs 20,000 cr tax notices

In an order that could potentially revive tax notices worth Rs 20,000 crore-Rs 23,000 crore to Vedanta, Vodafone Idea, Adani Enterprises, TVS Motors, Samsung India, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing, BSNL, Daikin, Sony India, Canon, Nikon India, Sennheiser, and Yakult Danone, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers have the power to issue notices for the recovery of customs duties.

The judgement could have an immediate impact on companies with substantial import and export operations.

The court was hearing the review plea filed by the Customs Department against the 2021 judgment in Canon India Private Ltd versus Commissioner of Customs, which had held that DRI officers do not have powers under the Customs Act, 1962.

Allowing the Customs plea and overturning its 2021 verdict, the Bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said that DRI officers are “proper officers” authorised to issue show-cause notices under Section 28 of the Customs Act, 1962.

“Subject to the observations made in the judgment, the officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Commissionerates of Customs-Preventive, Directorate General of Central Excise Intelligence, and Commissionerates of Central Excise and other similarly situated officers are ‘proper officers’ for the purposes of Section 28 of the Customs Act and are competent to issue show-cause notices,” the court held.

For cases currently before high courts, the top court instructed that high courts should rule in accordance with this judgment, and in cases where appeals are pending at the Supreme Court, they should follow the new guidelines.

“All notices by the DRI now stand valid and will now proceed for adjudication. Whatever notices have been issued will now progress from that stage,” Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman, who appeared for the government, said.

He had earlier informed the court of the need to resolve the status of 18 years’ worth of show-cause notices. “The stakes are difficult to quantify, with the estimated value between Rs 20,000 crore and Rs 23,000 crore, although we lack complete visibility,” Venkataraman had told the court.

In 2006, the Finance Act amended the Customs Act, granting DRI officers greater authority to issue show-cause notices.

“Section 97 of the Finance Act, 2022, which retrospectively validated all show-cause notices issued under Section 28 of the Act, 1962, cannot be said to be unconstitutional. It cannot be said that Section 97 fails to cure the defect pointed out in Canon India, nor is it manifestly arbitrary, disproportionate, or overbroad, for the reasons recorded in the foregoing parts of this judgment. We clarify that the findings on the vires of the Finance Act, 2022, are confined only to the questions raised in the petition seeking review of the judgment in Canon India. The challenge to the Finance Act, 2022, on grounds other than those dealt with herein, if any, are kept open,” the court said.

The case dates back to March 15, 2012, when a consignment of cameras arrived in Delhi, and the importer submitted a bill of entry five days later, accompanied by product literature. After verifying the documents, the customs department cleared the cameras on March 24, 2012, providing a duty exemption.

However, two years later, the DRI issued a show-cause notice under the Customs Act, stating that the duty exemption was obtained through “wilful misstatement and suppression of facts.”

The DRI argued that the cameras in question had the capability to record several video sequences of less than 30 minutes each, and that this detail was suppressed or misrepresented to evade customs duties.

The Customs, Excise, and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) upheld these penalties, after which Canon, along with other companies, appealed to the Supreme Court.

In March 2021, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the companies, stating that DRI did not have the power to challenge the customs clearance of their digital cameras.

Following that ruling, high courts and tribunals across the country quashed proceedings by DRI officers based on such notices, with the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) directing its officers to put show-cause notices issued by the DRI on hold.

With the ruling now in favour of the DRI, Gauhar Mirza, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said the verdict will have an immediate impact on companies with heavy import and export operations. “The long pause on the issue of whether a DRI officer is a ‘proper officer’ under Section 28 of the Customs Act has now been clarified in the affirmative, and that too in review jurisdiction. This will impact the industry significantly. Although the judgment aims to streamline technicalities and enable the government to recover long-pending customs duties, its application to cases already in the high courts and Supreme Court versus those pending at the show-cause stage remains to be seen,” Mirza said.