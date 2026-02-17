Schools in Punjab's Mohali receive bomb threat emails, searches underway

Some schools in Punjab's Mohali received bomb threat emails on Tuesday, which also mentioned Fortis Hospital, prompting police to launch search operation, officials said.

"The bomb threat to schools also mentioned the Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where we conducted anti-sabotage checks. Non-essential services were kept on hold while essential services continued," a senior police official said in Mohali.

He said the police were conducting checks in the schools.

Security had already been strengthened in and around Fortis hospital in Mohali after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted there. Chief Minister Mann was re-admitted in the hospital on Monday evening, hours after he was discharged from the health facility. Mann was admitted again after he experienced exhaustion, said sources.