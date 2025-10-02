Schools up to class 8 to reopen in Leh as situation returns to normal

With the situation limping back to normalcy after violent clashes on September 24 left four people dead in Leh, the authorities have ordered reopening of all schools up to Class 8 from Friday.

However, they called for strict adherence to the prohibitory orders that ban assembly of five or more persons, an official order said.

"It is hereby ordered that all shops and schools up to Class 8 within Leh district shall remain open, and small buses (public transport) shall be permitted to ply between 10 am and 6 pm on October 3, subject to strict adherence to the restrictions laid down under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita," it read.