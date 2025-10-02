Rajasthan health dept rules out govt cough syrup link in child deaths

The Rajasthan Health Department has clarified that the recent deaths of two children in Bharatpur and Sikar districts were not caused by cough syrup distributed under the state's free medicine scheme, according to an official statement.

Public Health Director Ravi Prakash Sharma said inquiry reports confirmed that in both cases, the children were administered the syrup at home without a doctor's advice.

As per protocol, Dextromethorphan (DXM) drug is not prescribed to children, Sharma said in the statement released on Thursday and added that in both incidents, the doctors had not prescribed the drug.

Health Minister Gajendra Singh had earlier ordered a probe into the matter after reports of poor-quality cough syrup surfaced.