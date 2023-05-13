Home / India News / India reports 1,223 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs, active cases at 16,498

India reports 1,223 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs, active cases at 16,498

India reported 1,223 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday

ANI General News
India reports 1,223 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs, active cases at 16,498

2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 12:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India reported 1,223 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The active caseload in the country stood at 16,498, the Ministry said.

According to the ministry, 2,720 recoveries from the disease were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the country up to 4,44,31,137. The recovery rate presently stands at 98.78 per cent.

The daily positivity rate is 0.86 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stands at 1.30 per cent, the ministry said.

As many as 1,636 doses of Covid vaccines were administered during this period. A total of 220.66 crore vaccines have been administered in the country so far.

A total of 92.84 crore tests have been conducted so far and 1,42,695 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the ministry added.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recently announced that the COVID-19 pandemic is over as a global health emergency.

However, the viral load and emergence of any new variant still need to be monitored, said Dr Rakesh Mishra, director of Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS).

Speaking to ANI, Dr Mishra said, "Corona is already in the endemic stage. The level of infection we saw recently from Bengaluru data was more significant than the third wave and would have had a big problem. However, it did not happen because of vaccination, or hybrid immunity. Clinically, the virus is more infectious, but less harmful as it affects the body like the common cold.

Also Read

BF.7 coronavirus variant not worrisome for India: Scientist Rakesh Mishra

BMC appeals for vaccination amid hike in Measles cases in Mumbai

Covid wave looms as India's population-level immunity dwindles: WHO

Obesity in children is rising, it comes with major health consequences

Hybrid immunity may be behind difference in India-China Covid numbers

Sachin Tendulkar files complaint against misleading ads impersonating him

HC directs NGO to vacate Basti Vikas Kendra for Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

Minimum temperature settles 3 notches below normal, Met predicts heatwave

High-level committee to select CBI chief likely to meet today evening

LIVE: BJP leads 16 corporations, 42 Nagar Panchayats in UP local body polls

Topics :CoronavirusHealth Ministry

First Published: May 13 2023 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story