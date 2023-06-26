Home / India News / Sebi launches ASBA-like facility for secondary market to secure investor

Sebi launches ASBA-like facility for secondary market to secure investor

This is similar to Application Supported by Blocked Amount like facility already available for the primary market which ensures that money from an investor gets moved only when an allotment happens

Press Trust of India New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 6:59 PM IST
Follow Us

With an aim to safeguard investors' money from misuse and default by stock brokers, Sebi on Monday introduced a supplementary process for trading in the secondary market based on blocked funds in an investor's bank account, instead of transferring them upfront to the trading member.

This is similar to Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA)-like facility already available for the primary market which ensures that money from an investor gets moved only when an allotment happens.

The new facility will become live by January 1, 2024, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

Under the framework, funds will remain in the account of client but will be blocked in favour of the Clearing Corporation (CC) till the expiry date of the block mandate or till block is released by the CC, or debit of the block towards obligations arising out of the trading activity of the client, whichever is earlier.

Further, settlement for funds and securities will be done by the CC without the need for handling of client funds and securities by the member.

The process safeguards clients' assets from misuse, brokers' default and consequent risk to their capital.

While a UPI block upon creation would be considered towards collateral, the same would also be available for settlement purposes. For the clients who prefer to block lump sum amounts, their block can be debited multiple times, subject to available balance, for settlement obligations across days.

The facility will be provided by integrating Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-approved Unified Payments Interface (UPI) mandate service of single-block-and-multiple-debits with the secondary market trading and settlement process called 'UPI block facility'.

To begin with, the facility will be made available in the equity cash segment. The CCs may extend the facility to additional segments subsequently.

Explaining the features of the new framework, Sebi said that the facility would be optional for investors as well as stock brokers. Since an investor is allowed to have trading accounts across multiple stock brokers, an investor can choose to avail UPI block facility under some broker and non-UPI based trading under others.

This would result in lower working capital requirements for the members.

The new framework would eliminate the custody risk of client collateral, which is presently retained by the members and not transferred to the clearing corporation.

Moreover, there would not be any adverse impact on client pay-out even in case of member or fellow client default.

Further, detailed operational guidelines, including mode of brokerage collection, would be issued by CCs in consultation with relevant stakeholders such as stock exchanges and depositories, among others.

This comes after the board of Sebi approved a proposal in this regard in March this year. Before that, the regulator had issued a consultation paper on the subject.

Also Read

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

No significant impact of Esma ban, say domestic clearing corporations

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

Sebi penalises clearing corporations for violations in Karvy Broking case

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Over 40,000 youths dependent on drugs need empathy, says Meghalaya CM

We will never let sanctity of our borders be violated: Rajnath Singh

PM's assurance in US followed by absurd statements by BJP: Mehbooba Mufti

The Kerala Story yet to find OTT buyers, director says industry ganged up

DIAL introduces self baggage drop facility at Delhi airport's Terminal 3

Topics :SEBIMarketsClearing corporationsRBI

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 6:59 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story