Home / India News / DIAL introduces self baggage drop facility at Delhi airport's Terminal 3

DIAL introduces self baggage drop facility at Delhi airport's Terminal 3

A total of 14 SBD machines, including 12 automated and two hybrids, have been installed

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi Airport

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 6:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Delhi airport operator DIAL on Monday said it has introduced Self Baggage Drop (SBD) facility at Terminal 3 that will help reduce the waiting time for passengers at the airport.

SBD aims to streamline the baggage drop-off process, reduce the wait time for passengers by around 15-20 minutes and further enhance the overall airport experience. The facility can cater to up to three passengers per minute, according to the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL).

Currently, domestic passengers will be able to use the facility, and it will be made available for international passengers post mandatory approvals.

A total of 14 SBD machines, including 12 automated and two hybrids, have been installed.

"While currently, passengers travelling IndiGo will be able to use the facility, five other airlines, including Air India, Vistara, Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and British Airways, are likely to allow usage of self-baggage drop for their passengers in the near future," DIAL said in a release.

Passengers can use the SBD facility through a two-step process. After generating their boarding passes and baggage tags at the Self Check-In kiosk, passengers have to tag their check-in baggage.

At the SBD facility, they will have to scan their boarding pass, declare that their luggage is free of prohibited/ dangerous items, and load their baggage onto the designated belt. Once the process is completed, the baggage will be automatically transferred to the sorting area and subsequently onto the aircraft.

In case the weight of the check-in baggage is beyond the limit allowed by the airline, then the check-in baggage will not be accepted by the machine. There will be airline staff near the facility to help passengers.

"DIAL has been working relentlessly towards maximising passenger experience at the Delhi airport through various digitisation and automation initiatives. The Self-Baggage Drop facility aims to make the passengers self-reliant while at the same time reduce the time taken for baggage processing significantly...," DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said.

DIAL, a GMR Airport Infrastructure Ltd-led consortium, operates the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in the national capital.

Also Read

Delhi airport's expansion will bump up passenger capacity to 100 mn: DIAL

Noida airport to be sustainable, very innovative: Swiss Ambassador

DigiYatra to be at gates of Delhi airport's terminal 2,3 by March: DIAL

Delhi airport witnesses chaos, passengers complain about long waiting hours

Majority of passenger complaints related to flight problems, baggage: DGCA

Technology can bridge geographical barriers in healthcare sector: Himanta

PM's US, Egypt visit important milestone in diplomacy: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Fortis ties up with RED.Health for emergency response network across NCR

Strictly follow govt guidelines while offering sacrifice on Eid: Jamiat

Rajya Sabha MP Hardwar Dubey passes away at 74, PM, Prez mourn

Topics :Delhi airportDIALbaggage fee

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story