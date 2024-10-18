Security enhanced at Bahraich hospital, two injured accused admitted

Security was enhanced here outside the district hospital on Friday after two accused in the Bahraich violence case were admitted to the hospital after being injured in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police. On October 17, two accused, Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talib were shot in the leg by Uttar Pradesh Police while trying to flee to Nepal, the police said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Amitabh Yash, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Special Task Force, Uttar Pradesh said that five accused in the matter have also been arrested. "A total of five people who are the main accused in the case have been arrested. A short exchange of fire took place in which two people were injured. The injured are Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talib. There is no death and the injured have been taken to the hospital," Amitabh Yash said.



ADGP (Law and Order), STF Uttar Pradesh said that two people were injured in the encounter and were admitted to a hospital for treatment.

SP Bahraich, Vrinda Shukla said that "5 people have been arrested. Two of them have been injured in police firing. I am here to assess their condition. One of the injured is Md. Sarfaraz, the other other is Md. Talib."

Ramgopal Mishra was killed while several others were injured after a clash erupted between two communities during the Durga idol immersion procession in the Mahasi area in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu stated that no police officer opens fire intending to kill, after the encounter resulted in a slugfest between the BJP and the opposition.

He added that criminals should be dealt with strictly, as is being done under the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

"No police officer opens fire to kill. When someone fires while fleeing to Nepal, the police are compelled to stop them," Ravneet Bittu told ANI.

"Sometimes the bullet hits (the accused) and they succumb to their injuries; sometimes they survive. Criminals must be dealt with as strictly as Yogi Adityanath is doing. Only then can the rule of law be established," he added.

BJP leader Syed Zafar Islam defended the police action, saying, "The protocol was completely followed, and the shots were fired only to incapacitate the accused. This is a significant achievement for the UP Police and should be appreciated."

