Home / India News / Security forces arrest Prepak militant from Manipur's Kamjong district

Security forces arrest Prepak militant from Manipur's Kamjong district

One 9 mm pistol, along with ammunition, was seized from the possession of the arrested militant, said a senior officer

Security, Manipur Security
Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 10:44 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Security forces arrested a cadre of the banned outfit Prepak from Manipur's Kamjong district, and a firearm along with ammunition was recovered from his possession, police said on Saturday.

He was apprehended from a place near the Taret river under the Kasom Khullen Police Station limits on Thursday, a senior officer said.

One 9 mm pistol, along with ammunition, was seized from the possession of the arrested militant, he said.

During another operation, security forces recovered two firearms, three hand grenades and ammunition at Pangei Nepali Basti and its adjoining area in Imphal East district on Friday.

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

Also Read

Pentagon chief Hegseth imposes sweeping press restrictions amid leak fears

White House National Security Council fires many staffers after Trump order

'Apple can build in India but must pay tariffs to sell in US', says Trump

Building collapses after fire at factory triggers blast in Delhi's Bawana

Building collapses after massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Bawana

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President's rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Two Maoists killed in gunfight in Jharkhand

Pak violated IWT spirit by inflicting 3 wars, terror attacks: India to UN

Jagan slams Andhra Pradesh police over custodial torture of leader's son

Red alert in Goa: IMD warns of heavy rain, swimming in rivers banned

Indian-origin professor Ganesh Thakur to lead Texas' top science academy

Topics :MilitantManipurImphalBiren Singh

First Published: May 24 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story