Home / India News / Indian-origin professor Ganesh Thakur to lead Texas' top science academy

Indian-origin professor Ganesh Thakur to lead Texas' top science academy

Thakur, a professor of petroleum engineering at UH's Cullen College of Engineering, began his term in February

Image
Thakur's term runs through 2027, during which he plans to position Houston as a national hub for science and innovation. (Image: TAMEST)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 7:25 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian-origin professor Ganesh Thakur has been named president of the Texas Academy of Medicine, Engineering, Science and Technology (TAMEST), becoming the first University of Houston (UH) faculty member to hold the position.

Thakur, a professor of petroleum engineering at UH's Cullen College of Engineering, began his term in February, the university said in a release. He aims to raise the visibility of UH's research and promote collaboration across top institutions in Texas.

TAMEST brings together top minds from UH, UT Austin, Texas A&M, and others to tackle real-world challenges, Thakur said.

TAMEST includes 350 members of the US National Academies and eight Nobel laureates. Its next annual conference, focused on climate change, will be held in San Antonio in February 2026.

Thakur's term runs through 2027, during which he plans to position Houston as a national hub for science and innovation.

Ganesh's leadership will bring well-deserved attention to UH's faculty, said Cullen College Dean Pradeep Sharma.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

WH conducting massive overhaul of National Security Council: Officials

AAP launches mission MCD for 2027 polls, targets sweeping majority

Premium

State legislatures are in a rush, spend little time in scrutinising Bills

Highlights: No injury to passengers who were on Delhi-Srinagar IndiGo flight, says DGCA

Four maoists gunned down in encounter on Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border

Topics :TexasResearch and developmentBS Web ReportsClean Science and Technology

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story