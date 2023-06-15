Home / India News / Security needs to be tightened: MoS Rajkumar Singh on violence in Manipur

His remarks come after nine people were killed and 10 others injured in a fresh flare-up of violence in Manipur which witnessed ethnic clashes on Wednesday

ANI
Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 9:00 AM IST
After fresh violence erupted in Manipur that claimed the lives of nine people, MoS Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and BJP MP from Inner Manipur constituency said that repeated clashes show that the security needs to be tightened and the monitoring agency should monitor the situation.

MoS Rajkumar Ranjan Singh speaking on the violence in Khamenlok area, Imphal East said, "...There are about 14 designated camps. Let the monitoring agency should monitor whether all of those activists are in their designated camp and whether their weapons are deposited or not..."

Imphal East SP Shivkanta Singh said that firing was heard in the area late on Tuesday night.

"Nine people have been killed and 10 others injured in fresh violence this morning in Khamenlok. Those killed were all men. The post-mortem is being done. Treatment has also been provided to those injured," Singh told ANI.

Rajkumar Ranjan Singh while talking to ANI said that the situation in Manipur needs to be normalised through peace committees.

"The situation needs to be normalised through a peace committee, the peace process is going on not only constituted by the central government but there are some voluntary organisations. They come out to make an understanding between different communities," he said.

He further added that it is very important that mistrust should be removed and false news and propaganda should be stopped.

Official sources said that the role of suspected militants in the killings is being probed.

They said the area in the jurisdiction of Imphal East has seen incidents of violence over the last two-three days.

The Manipur government has extended the ban on the internet in the state till June 15 in view of the prevailing situation.

Union Home Minister visited Manipur for four days from May 29 and announced a series of measures to restore peace in the state.

He held meetings with Chief Minister N Biren Singh, leaders of various political parties, civil society, women and tribal groups and senior officials.

Shah had announced that a peace committee would be formed in the state.

Manipur has seen violence since early May following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

The Manipur High Court had asked the state government to consider including the Meitei community in Scheduled Tribes (STs) list.

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 10:55 AM IST

