Latest LIVE: Pope Francis to be discharged today after recovering from life-threatening pneumonia

BS Web Team New Delhi
Pope Francis
Gemelli medical director Dr. Sergio Alfieri said Francis will require at least two months of rest and rehabilitation. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Pope Francis will be released from the hospital on Sunday, after 38 days battling a life-threatening case of pneumonia in both lungs, his doctors said. Gemelli medical director Dr. Sergio Alfieri said Francis will require at least two months of rest and rehabilitation as he continues recovering back at the Vatican. Francis was admitted to Gemelli hospital on Feb. 14 after a bout of bronchitis worsened. He later developed a life-threatening case of pneumonia.  Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has launched the state-of-the-art artificial intelligence-powered chatbot 'Sarathi' for the Chief Secretary's office website. This chatbot is aimed at bringing revolutionary changes in citizen engagement by providing easy access to important government directives, notifications, and circulars published over the years, a release said. The release said that the Chatbot was developed by HARTRON (Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited), This chatbot is exclusively based on the information contained in the official documents of the website. By providing answers based only on these verified sources, it ensures a high level of accuracy and reliability. It also offers direct links to the relevant documents, ensuring complete transparency and allowing users to verify the original sources themselves. 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the submission date for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG online application form to March 24. Meanwhile, date for the submission of examination fees has been revised to March 25 whereas the candidates can correct the details in their application form between March 26 to 28. NTA shared a press release and informed about the development. "The National Testing Agency will be conducting Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)] -2025 between 08 May 2025 and 01 June 2025 (tentative) in Computer Based test (CBT) mode at different centres located in various cities throughout the country and 15 cities outside India, which provides a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities/ Participating Universities (State/Deemed/Private) across the country", the NTA press release said.
   

9:51 AM

Delhi police arrest 4 alleged gangsters for extorting money from businessman

The Anti-Auto theft squad of Dwarka district and Baba Haridas Nagar Police station officials arrested four people, including Geetika (Geetu), the wife of a gangster known by the name as Sachin Banje, for allegedly extorting money from a businessman at gunpoint, said Delhi Police officials.

9:38 AM

PM Modi pays homage to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on 'Shaheed Diwas'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to revolutionary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, who were hanged by the British for their role in the Lahore conspiracy case. The three revolutionaries joined hands to oppose British rule, with Singh throwing a bomb in the Central Legislative Assembly in April 1929. The bomb was not intended to kill anyone but to highlight their protest. "Today, our nation remembers the supreme sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Their fearless pursuit of freedom and justice continues to inspire us all," Modi said in a post on X.

9:31 AM

Uttarakhand CM Dhami participates in bike rally as part of 'Fit India' campaign in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a cycle rally as part of the 'Fit India' campaign in Dehradun. The cycle rally commenced from CM's Camp Office Complex Gate on the occasion of the completion of three years of his government. Pushkar Singh Dhami also did push-ups with other participants at the Athletics Ground (Ganga Complex) Maharana Pratap Sports College, Raipur.

9:24 AM

South Korea declares emergency as wildfires kill 4, displace hundreds

South Korea has declared a state of disaster after multiple forest fires hit the country’s south, killing at least four and displacing hundreds of residents from their homes. Authorities have mobilised dozens of vehicles and hundreds of officials to extinguish the fire that has burned about 847 hectares of land and prompted some 260 residents of Sancheong to evacuate.

9:23 AM

9:09 AM

8:52 AM

First Published: Mar 23 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Explore News