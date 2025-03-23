Latest LIVE: Pope Francis to be discharged today after recovering from life-threatening pneumonia

Pope Francis will be released from the hospital on Sunday, after 38 days battling a life-threatening case of pneumonia in both lungs, his doctors said. Gemelli medical director Dr. Sergio Alfieri said Francis will require at least two months of rest and rehabilitation as he continues recovering back at the Vatican. Francis was admitted to Gemelli hospital on Feb. 14 after a bout of bronchitis worsened. He later developed a life-threatening case of pneumonia. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has launched the state-of-the-art artificial intelligence-powered chatbot 'Sarathi' for the Chief Secretary's office website. This chatbot is aimed at bringing revolutionary changes in citizen engagement by providing easy access to important government directives, notifications, and circulars published over the years, a release said. The release said that the Chatbot was developed by HARTRON (Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited), This chatbot is exclusively based on the information contained in the official documents of the website. By providing answers based only on these verified sources, it ensures a high level of accuracy and reliability. It also offers direct links to the relevant documents, ensuring complete transparency and allowing users to verify the original sources themselves.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the submission date for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG online application form to March 24. Meanwhile, date for the submission of examination fees has been revised to March 25 whereas the candidates can correct the details in their application form between March 26 to 28. NTA shared a press release and informed about the development. "The National Testing Agency will be conducting Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)] -2025 between 08 May 2025 and 01 June 2025 (tentative) in Computer Based test (CBT) mode at different centres located in various cities throughout the country and 15 cities outside India, which provides a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities/ Participating Universities (State/Deemed/Private) across the country", the NTA press release said.