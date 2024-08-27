Senior IPS officer B Srinivasan appointed as NSG Director General

Senior IPS officer B Srinivasan was, on Tuesday, appointed as the Director General (DG) of the National Security Guard (NSG). Srinivasan is a 1992 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Bihar cadre. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp He will take over as NSG director general after Nalin Prabhat's departure to being deputed as Jammu and Kashmir's Special Director General of Police.

"Inter-cadre deputation of Prabhat, IPS from Andhra Pradesh to AGMUT cadre initially for a period of three years from the date of joining the AGMUT cadre or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in relaxation of inter-cadre deputation guidelines", the order stated.





“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved appointment of Srinivasan as Director General, NSG, from the date of joining the post and up to August 31, 2027 i.e., the date of his superannuation,” said a Ministry of Personnel order.Earlier this month, the Union government had curtailed Prabhat's tenure as NSG director general and facilitated his inter-cadre deputation from Andhra Pradesh to the Union Territories cadre (AGMUT) for an initial period of three years.