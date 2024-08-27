Police use force as BJP protests against students' arrest during rally

Police used teargas and resorted to lathi-charge to disperse BJP leaders and supporters when they marched towards Kolkata Police headquarters Lalbazar demanding the release of students arrested during the Nabanna Abhijan rally on Tuesday. The rally was called for demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the wake of the recent rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at state-run R G Kar Medical College. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The police action began after BJP supporters attempted to break police barricades to enter Lal Bazaar. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, who led the march, fell ill after being exposed to teargas and subsequently left the scene.

Earlier a BJP procession led by Majumdar was stopped from advancing towards Lal Bazar.

In response, Majumdar, along with local BJP leaders, sat in protest at the barricade around 4:30 PM, demanding that the police clarify their stance on the arrests and seeking unconditional release of the students arrested during the Nabanna Abhijan.

After their demonstration yielded no response from the Police Commissioner or other senior officers, BJP leaders and supporters attempted to break the barricades to enter Lal Bazaar.

Police alleged that they have used force and arrested 94 protestors.

The state president has warned the Police Commissioner to explain their stand on the arrests and ensure the unconditional release of the Bengali students who were detained from various locations during the march to Nabanna, a state BJP leader said.

The Nabanna Abhijan rally, organised under the banner of 'Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj' and the dissident state government employees' platform 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha,' saw participation from various locations, including Howrah, Santragachi, Howrah Bridge, M G Road, and Princep Ghat.



Clashes were reported at MG Road, Hastings Road and areas near the Princep Ghat alongside Santragachi and Howrah Maidan in which some protesters as well as 29 police personnel were injured.

Today we handled the situation well as we are well prepared. Intelligence inputs helped us, otherwise the situation could have been worse. In the state police area, we have arrested 94 people. We arrested 25 others yesterday, ADG (Law and Order) told reporters in Nabanna.

According to Kolkata Police sources, 126 members and supporters of Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj, one of the organizers of the rally, were arrested. Out of them, 33 were women.

Police used batons, water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters who threw stones at the security forces, and attempted to breach barricades blocking their way to the state secretariat.

"Why were we beaten by police? We did not break any law. We are holding a peaceful rally to demand justice for the deceased doctor. The chief minister should take responsibility and resign," said a woman protester.

Police said they had to take action after the agitators breached barricades at some locations and attacked security personnel.

Fifteen personnel of the Kolkata Police and 14 from the state police force were injured in the clashes.

"We are used to tackling such unruly mobs and our officers have handled the situation well. We have detained several people and the law will take its course," a senior police officer of Kolkata Police said.

The call for March to Nabanna was separately given by an unregistered students' body Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj (West Bengal Students Community) and the Sangrami Joutha Mancha (Joint Platform of Struggle), an organisation of state government employees who have been agitating for long demanding their DA to be made at par with their Central government counterparts.

Senior minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said the police have done a commendable job in controlling the crowd, without giving in to the provocations during the Nabanna Abhijan.

The police foiled their plot to get a body. That is why they called a strike tomorrow to cripple Bengal's booming economy ahead of the Durga Puja festival, she said.

We are forced to give the dawn-to-dusk strike call for a general strike as this autocratic regime is turning a deaf ear to the voices of people, the demand for justice for the deceased doctor sister. Instead of justice, Mamata Banerjee's police are turning on the peace-loving people of the state, who only wanted a safe and secure environment for women, BJP state president and union minister Sukanta Majumdar said.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari earlier told reporters: The police unleashed unthinkable oppression on the peaceful student marchers to Nabanna during the day. If Mamata Banerjee's police treat peaceful democratic protestors in this way, we will bring the entire state to a halt tomorrow.

Responding to BJP's shutdown call, senior Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh said, We have been stating from the very beginning that the Chhatra Samaj-sponsored Nabanna Abhijan had the backing of the BJP.

This was apparent the way miscreants masquerading as student protestors created large-scale disturbances in the name of peaceful protests today. This was clear by the way the BJP lost no time to give call for a bandh to foment disturbances.

The West Bengal government said that the administration will ensure that normal life is not affected during the strike that will begin at 6 am.