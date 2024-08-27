Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / IRMS officer Satish Kumar becomes 1st Dalit chairman of Railway Board

IRMS officer Satish Kumar becomes 1st Dalit chairman of Railway Board

This makes him the first chairman and CEO from the Scheduled Castes in the board's history, senior officials of the Railway Board said

Satish Kumar
Kumar's appointment will be effective from September 1. | Source: ANI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 11:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) officer Satish Kumar has been appointed as the chairman and chief executive officer of the Railway Board, officials said Tuesday.

This makes him the first chairman and CEO from the Scheduled Castes in the board's history, senior officials of the Railway Board said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Jaya Varma Sinha, who is the current chairperson and CEO of the board, is superannuating on August 31 and Kumar's appointment will be effective from September 1.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Shri Satish Kumar, Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), Member (Traction & Rolling Stock), Railway Board to the post of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Railway Board," a govt order said.

It further added that his appointment is in the apex pay scale (pay level 17 as per the 7th central pay commission).


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

No Dalit, Adivasi, or OBC in Miss India list, I checked, says Rahul Gandhi

Lateral entry is attack on Dalits, OBCs, and Adivasis: Rahul Gandhi

OBC community has the power of Lord Hanuman, says UP CM Adityanath

BJP's Thrissur win, vote share rise mark Kerala political shift: Analysts

Modi govt wants country without dalits, backward communities: WB CM Mamata

Topics :Dalit-OBCDalitRailway BoardIndian Railways

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 11:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story