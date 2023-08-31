ServiceNow ties up with FutureSkills Prime for digital skills training

Digital workflow company ServiceNow India on Thursday said it has entered into a partnership with FutureSkills Prime, a MeitY Nasscom digital skilling initiative, to train 5,000 people from across the country in new digital skills.

The partnership aims to build careers across ServiceNow's fast-growing network with a global focus to skill one million people by the end of 2024, ServiceNow said in a statement.

This initiative furthers the government's efforts to develop India as a global talent hub and will launch with two entry-level on-demand ServiceNow courses for all learners free of cost.

"We are pleased to collaborate with ServiceNow as their vision fits into FutureSkills Prime vision of transforming India into a digital global talent hub. This collaboration brings two of their industry relevant courses to 1.3 million FutureSkills Prime learners," SSC Nasscom CEO Kirti Seth said.