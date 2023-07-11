Home / India News / Services affected in Kolkata as migrants return to villages for rural polls

Services affected in Kolkata as migrants return to villages for rural polls

Commuters also faced a harrowing time as many buses and other vehicles were requisitioned for election duty

Press Trust of India Kolkata

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 11:17 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Services were affected in Kolkata as migrants employed in sectors ranging from domestic work to hospitality and transport went to their homes in villages to cast their vote in the West Bengal panchayat elections, and many are yet to rejoin work.

Kolkata, being a fully urban area, is the lone district in the state which did not go to the rural polls.

Commuters also faced a harrowing time as many buses and other vehicles were requisitioned for election duty.

Restaurants and street food joints were also affected due to the exercise.

Shiladitya Choudhury, owner of a chain of restaurants in the city, said, "On the polling day on Saturday (July 8), we barely managed with only around 40 per cent of the staffers. We had kept our menu short on that day."

Owner of a roadside eatery in Salt Lake Sector V, the IT hub of the city, said pressure had mounted on his stall not only because some of his workers had left but also because other nearby shacks were shut.

"The number of items had to be cut down on the polling day as my cook and most of the helping hands were on leave. There was no problem on Sunday as it was a holiday but on Monday, as the offices reopened, managing the eatery had become difficult," he said.

Satya Sundar Dutta, who runs a famous food joint 'Radu Babur Dokan' beside Lake Market in south Kolkata said, "The situation in the eatery is yet to return to normal as some of the workers have not yet come back from their villages."

He said the eatery could serve only tea on Saturday and Sunday.

Life has become difficult for many families dependent on domestic workers as they went to their homes on an extended weekend, and many are yet to rejoin work.

Baby Das, a resident of Dum Dum area near Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose international airport, said her daily routine has turned upside down as her domestic help has taken leave for four-five days.

"I am an old woman and my domestic help stays with me. She does everything from buying vegetables to washing clothes and cooking food. I am barely managing without her," Das said.

On the other hand, Tapan Banerjee, the general secretary of Joint Council of Bus Syndicate said that around 80 per cent of the 31,000 buses affiliated to the syndicate across the state have been taken for poll duty.

"Few buses plied in Kolkata as the drivers and helpers went to their homes in neighbouring districts to cast their votes. The number of buses plying in the city and across the state will remain low till the drivers and helpers rejoin duty," he said.

Voting was held in around 74,000 seats in the three-tier panchayat system on July 8, and counting of votes is underway on Tuesday.

Also Read

Netaji's courage, patriotism still inspires every Indian: Rahul Gandhi

Netaji will be remembered for his fierce resistance to colonial rule: PM

74-year-old official 'History of INA' remains shrouded in mystery: TMC MP

PM to name 21 unnamed islands in Andaman-Nicobar, pay tribute to Bose today

'No need for Netaji, Bhagat Singh, Khudiram Bose in movie on Savarkar'

7/11 train blasts: HC yet to commence hearing on death penalty confirmation

Amarnath Yatra remains suspended for 4th day due to closure of NH-44

7 killed, 15 injured after bus falls into canal in Andhra's Prakasam

CM Dhami says state on full alert mode as IMD sounds Orange alert

2 more cheetahs released in Madhya Pradesh's KNP range, count now at 12

Topics :KolkataWB Panchayat PollsElections

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story