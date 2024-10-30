Three more elephants have died in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria district, bringing the toll to seven. The deaths have raised serious concerns about wildlife management practices in the reserve. According to Prakash Kumar Verma, deputy director of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, the deaths may be linked to the elephants’ consumption of Kodo millet, although a post-mortem examination will confirm the exact cause.

Following the discovery, Madhya Pradesh’s Forest Minister Ramniwas Rawat ordered an investigation led by a Special Investigation Team to identify the cause and hold any responsible parties accountable. Minister Rawat took to social media to express his dismay, calling the deaths “saddening and heart-breaking” and vowing strict action against any offenders.

The recent deaths were first detected on Tuesday when four wild elephants were found dead in the Salkhania and Bakeli areas of Khitoli range in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, a region regularly patrolled by forest guards. During this patrol, four more elephants from the same herd of 13 were discovered in poor health. On Wednesday, the tiger reserve officials confirmed that three of these sick elephants remain in critical condition and are currently under intensive care, while the reserve staff continues to monitor the movements of the remaining elephants in the group.

Bandhavgarh was established as a national park in 1968 and later designated a tiger reserve in 1993 as it was primarily known for its tiger population. The reserve historically had no resident elephants until around 2018, when a herd of elephants migrated from the neighbouring state of Chhattisgarh. This unexpected migration, likely driven by habitat loss and encroachment, introduced new management challenges for the reserve’s staff.

The recent deaths have hinted at possible issues in the management of elephants within Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, with experts speculating on factors ranging from disease to potential lapses in wildlife handling protocols. Concerns about reserve management were previously raised in 2022 when the carcass of an elephant was reportedly burned by forest officials. This incident led to the suspension of several officials and sparked allegations of mishandling and regulatory non-compliance within the tiger reserve.

The government ha launched a full investigation into the recent deaths, seeking to address any management deficiencies that may endanger the reserve’s biodiversity.

