Seven killed in cloudburst in Himachal's Solan; schools, colleges shut

A cloudburst in Jadon village of Himachal Pradesh's Solan districts left seven members of a family dead, police said on Monday

Press Trust of India Shimla
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 11:07 AM IST
A cloudburst in Jadon village of Himachal Pradesh's Solan districts left seven members of a family dead, police said on Monday.

Two houses were washed away in the cloudburst that took place on Sunday night and six people were rescued.

The dead were identified as Harnam (38), Kamal Kishore (35), Hemlata (34), Rahul (14), Neha (12), Golu (8) and Raksha (12), Superintendent of Police, Solan, Gaurav Singh said.

In another rain-related incident, several people are feared trapped in a landslide at Shiv temple in Summer Hill area of Shimla city.Rescue operations are underway.

In view of the heavy rains, all schools and colleges in the state have been ordered to be shut on Monday.

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 10:58 AM IST

